Report: Killer7 and Flower, Sun, and Rain Remasters Announced at Grasshopper Manufacture Event

Reports have surfaced that Goichi “Suda51” Suda announced Killer7 and Flower, Sun, and Rain remasters during a recent Grasshopper Manufacture event. Although there’s been no official announcement, this news was shared by folks who were in attendance.

Twitter user steelballrunner, who was also at the event, reported that a release window and platforms weren’t revealed. He also said that Suda was vague on details but this all sounds very similar to The 25th Ward: The Silver Case, which recently released on current-gen consoles.

Although we ask our readers to take this news with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made, the reports shouldn’t surprise anyone. Suda has been bringing up the possibility of revisiting Killer7 for a while now. Grasshopper’s Let It Die is also getting cross-over content from the game, the rights for which rest with publisher Capcom.

For those who aren’t familiar with the aforementioned titles, 2001’s Flower, Sun, and Rain is an adventure game, and 2005’s Killer7 is an action-adventure, first-person rail shooter. They released on the PlayStation 2 among other platforms.

As usual, we’ll update our readers as soon as we have more information. In the meantime, let us know if you’d be interested in the remasters.

[Source: ResetEra]