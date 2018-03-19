New Fortnite Blitz Mode Available in Game Now, Offering Better Loot and Faster Storms

A brand new limited-time mode has been introduced to the world of Fortnite. The new Blitz mode is live now for the next couple of days, and includes “lots of loot” and the promise of faster storms, meaning that zones will be closing around players a lot faster than they might be used to. The developers behind the game took to their site to detail thew new mode, but didn’t reveal exactly how long it would be around for.

According to Epic Games, the match length in Blitz will be a maximum of 15 minutes, meaning there’s going to be a lot of fighting going on and a very fast storm. The game will start with the storm already closing in on the island, and loot availability has been tweaked, meaning players will be finding a lot of great gear as they run from the storm.

For a full breakdown on what the mode includes, check out below:

Limited Time Mode: Blitz

*NOTE: This mode will be enabled on 3/19. Blitz has much shorter storm times resulting in faster & more intense matches! Maximum match length is 15 minutes.

The match will start with the storm circle already closing in over the island.

Adjustments to loot availability: Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%. Floor Loot spawns nearly 100% of the time. Supply Drop spawn interval lessened from 180s (+/- 30s) to 80s (+/- 20s). Supply Drop descent time shortened from 60s to 30s. Launchpad spawn likelihood greatly increased.

Harvesting resources doubled.

Resources found in loot increased from 30 to 100.

Fortnite is available now.

[Source: Epic Games]