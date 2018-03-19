Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Developer Teases Game in Strange Way

With the official reveal for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 still some time away, fans are still speculating as to what the game might include. One person who seems content with teasing fans along the way? Treyarch’s Director David Vonderhaar, who took to Twitter two weeks ago to tease the game in a very strange way.

I used to see everything in absolute terms. Black or White. Zero or One. What happens next will show you what I have learned, that you do not yet know. Lights out. — REDACTED (@DavidVonderhaar) March 8, 2018

As you can tell by visiting his Twitter profile, Vonderhaar has scrubbed his profile of any tweet except the above one. He’s also changed his Twitter name to “REDACTED” and switched up his profile and header image to reflect the change. The Black Ops series has long dealt with government secrets and often delved into the strange, so it’s not surprising to see Vonderhaar getting involved, but it is a little odd to see him doing it to his Twitter profile.

No further details have been revealed, but some rumors say that Black Ops 4 will be set in modern day with a definitively boots on the ground attitude. Call of Duty’s foray in future tech and science fiction hasn’t previously been received all too well, so it makes sense for Treyarch to reign things in and bring Black Ops back to the dark mystery that the series was originally known for. Call of Duty: WWII’s return to that classic Call of Duty helped the series to rebound, and I’d expect Treyarch to revisit some of that nostalgia in their own line of the series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12, 2018.