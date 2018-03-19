Earthfall ESRB Rating Reveals More Details About Upcoming Shooter

The upcoming cooperative shooter Earthfall has received a Teen rating from the ESRB. Since it only includes “blood, mild language, and violence” it avoided a Mature rating. The game is currently set to release in Spring 2018.

Here’s the full ESRB rating:

This a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of survivors battling alien creatures through the towns and wilderness of the Pacific Northwest. Players use pistols, chain guns, machine guns, and explosives to kill alien creatures in frenetic combat. Enemies frequently emit large splashes of alien blood when shot and killed; red blood splatter is occasionally depicted on the floors and walls of some environments. The word “a*s” is heard in the dialogue.

Here’s more on the upcoming game from the publisher:

• Cooperative Survival For up to Four Players – Team up with friends to survive the alien infestation. Robust multiplayer support and A.I. teammates stand ready to ensure a full team at any time regardless of available players • Build Your Defenses – Strategically deploy barricades to block the enemy hordes and install turrets anywhere to create perfect alien killing zones • Multiple Campaigns – Each campaign tells a story across several missions, allowing players to dive in and experience diverse settings and mission types across the Pacific Northwest • Close Encounters of the Brutal Kind – Deadly aliens come in all shapes and sizes, from massive drones armies attacking in waves to towering behemoths spitting plasma, every experience is different, each time you play • Battle Unpredictable Enemies – Earthfall features a dynamic spawn system providing a constant set of new challenges lurking behind every corner • An Unfolding Story – Every campaign reveals new content and secrets behind the world of Earthfall and the cataclysmic alien invasion

Earthfall will launch sometime in Spring 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: ESRB]