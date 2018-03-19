Josef Fares Reflects on Oscars Rant, Doesn’t Agree With Best Picture Winner

The big highlight of last year’s The Game Awards was a passionate “f*** the Oscars” rant by A Way Out director Jose Fares. Naturally, the topic came up during his Reddit AMA. When asked about the Academy Awards, Fares didn’t have much to say in terms of criticism of the show. He did disagree with The Shape of Water winning Best Picture, though. “Nothing really [to say about it], except that I thought that the wrong movie won,” answered the game director and filmmaker. As for his own pick? “It should have been Three Billboards or Get Out.”

That’s not all he had to say about the moment, though. He revealed that he didn’t regret it, and that he wasn’t drunk at the time. He also gave a rundown of the lead up to that rant, and that he forgot to talk about A Way Out‘s friend pass feature. Here’s his full answer from the Reddit AMA:

There was so much talk about the Oscars the whole day, comparing The Game Awards to the Oscars, and about lootboxes. That was just me being me. I’m kind of an unfiltered guy and can’t really control myself sometimes. I kinda forgot to talk about the friends pass free trial that I was supposed to talk about. hahaha

For more on the upcoming cooperative game, check out our A Way Out preview. Here’s a snippet of what Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

It appears the game’s title, A Way Out, will take on different meanings as the game progresses. At the start of the game, the obvious meaning is finding a way out of prison. However, we were shown a point in the game approximately 3 – 5 hours in, and the two main characters Leo and Vincent had already busted out of prison (fun fact: Josef’s brother, a fellow actor by the name of Fares Fares, provided motion capture for, and voices, Leo). Between one man’s broken family and another’s tendency towards violence, A Way Out may also refer to finding a way out of the dead-end lives the two of them are living. A Way Out controls like an adventure game in the vein of Life Is Strange or The Walking Dead, where you walk up to objects and people in the environment and interact with them. Where things diverge is that when the time comes to make a decision, both players have a say in what to do. You both have a cursor, and move it towards the decision you want to make; Josef indicated that he wants the two of you (or however many people are playing/watching the game) to talk to each other in real life and figure out what you want to do. So it’ll be interesting to see what the game does if you cannot decide, or take too long to make a choice.

A Way Out is set to launch on March 23, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Reddit]