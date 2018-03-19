ESRB Rating Reveals Musynx Will Come to PlayStation 4
A brand new rating from the ESRB has gone up for a PlayStation 4 version of Musynx, a rhythm game that was originally published as a mobile app but seems to be making its way onto other consoles. According to the rating for the PlayStation 4 version of the game, players will have to press buttons in time with scrolling indicators, as is the case with any rhythm title. Currently, the game seems to be listed for the Nintendo Switch as well, but with a rating going up for the PlayStation 4, it seems like other consoles are slowly being revealed.
For the full listing on the ESRB site, you can check out below:
This is a music and rhythm game in which players must press buttons in time with scrolling indicators. Players earn points for the number of notes hit. Some artwork depicts female figures wearing low-cut outfits that expose moderate amounts of cleavage/breasts. One screen depicts blood on a soldier’s cast/bandage. One image contains the word “b*tch.”
For a full look at the upcoming game, check out the following description below:
With more than 50 songs to choose from, MUSYNX is the next destination of choice for rhythm game fans to rock out and stretch their rhythmic fingers! The simple, organic game mechanics will put players to the test with rhythms and beats like no other. With multiple difficulty levels and a huge range of genres to choose from (pop, classical, trance, vocaloid, R&B, and more), players will be glued to their Nintendo Switch for hours and hours, whether at home or on the go.
Originally developed and published as a mobile app, MUSYNX has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and fan feedback from all over the world. PM Studios is now stepping in to help for this Nintendo Switch version to give it an all-new look from the inside out. The game will feature over 50 musical selections at release. Those who played MUSYNX on mobile are sure to have a familiar, yet totally fresh, experience.
- Rock out to over 50 tracks on Nintendo Switch, featuring genres like pop, rock, trance, R&B, classical, and more.
- Simple yet challenging gameplay will put your rhythm to the ultimate test.
- Each button press plays part of the song – tapping to the rhythm is the key to a complete musical experience.
- Easy, Hard, and even “Inferno” – you have full control over how you want to play.
- Each track has a unique artistic presentation to get you amped up along with the music.
Musynx is currently slated to launch on August 28, 2018 according to a listing on GameStop.
[Source: ESRB]