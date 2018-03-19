ESRB Rating Reveals Musynx Will Come to PlayStation 4

A brand new rating from the ESRB has gone up for a PlayStation 4 version of Musynx, a rhythm game that was originally published as a mobile app but seems to be making its way onto other consoles. According to the rating for the PlayStation 4 version of the game, players will have to press buttons in time with scrolling indicators, as is the case with any rhythm title. Currently, the game seems to be listed for the Nintendo Switch as well, but with a rating going up for the PlayStation 4, it seems like other consoles are slowly being revealed.

For the full listing on the ESRB site, you can check out below:

This is a music and rhythm game in which players must press buttons in time with scrolling indicators. Players earn points for the number of notes hit. Some artwork depicts female figures wearing low-cut outfits that expose moderate amounts of cleavage/breasts. One screen depicts blood on a soldier’s cast/bandage. One image contains the word “b*tch.”

For a full look at the upcoming game, check out the following description below:

Musynx is currently slated to launch on August 28, 2018 according to a listing on GameStop.

