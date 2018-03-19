Omega Force Says it Would Love to Work on Toukiden 3

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Omega Force, a special concert was recently held. During the show, the Toukiden team revealed that not only was a Warriors Orochi 4 releasing, but that a “surprise title” from the company was also in the works.

After the convert, Game Watch Impress spoke to Omega Force brand leader Kenichi Ogasawara, who revealed that after the secret project, the team is definitely interested in working a new Toukiden title. “We haven’t announced a new packaged title since Toukiden 2, but we here at Omega Force are advancing on a different project,” said Ogasawara (via Siliconera). “When we’re done with that, I’d like to work on a new one [Toukiden] so please wait a little longer!”

For more on the Toukiden franchise, here’s what Koei Tecmo says about Toukiden 2: Free Alliances Version:

To help repel the cataclysmic forces of demons known as Oni, players of Toukiden 2: Free Alliances Version are able to take on Group Missions offered at the Command Center. There, players will visit various Ages to slay the monstrous beasts with up to four other companions from across the globe. For players of the Free Alliances Version of Toukiden 2, each mission has a Stamina Cost associated, and before venturing out into the Ages the player must ensure they have the appropriate amount of Stamina required to participate. Stamina is a key part of Toukiden 2: Free Alliances Version, as it allows players to explore and carry out missions in the surrounding areas of Maharoba Village. Each player starts with a Stamina Level of 3, and each unit of Stamina requires eight real-time hours to replenish. To dive straight back into the action without the wait, players can spend Gems purchasable at the Slayer’s Headquarters (via the PlayStation Store). Not only can Gems recover Stamina to its maximum value, but they can also be used to increase the Stamina Level to a maximum of 8. Further upgrades are also possible to the Equipment and Material Chests which allow for an abundance of items to be stored, as well as the ability to draw Mitama Tickets. These tickets are used to obtain the souls of fallen heroes which provide new combat possibilities when applied to armor and weaponry. Players can also get a taste of the full title’s gripping narrative in Toukiden 2: Free Alliances Version by playing through the first chapter of the main campaign. Slayers who purchase the full version of Toukiden 2 are able to import their Save Data from the Free Alliances Version, allowing them to continue their adventures and experience the complete tale of the Awakening and humanity’s subsequent struggle for survival.

Touikden 2 is available now.

[Source: Siliconera]