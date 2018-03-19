Read the Madden 18 Update 1.13 Patch Notes

Read the Madden NFL 18 Update 1.13 Patch Notes

Madden NFL 18 update 1.13 is now available to download. The latest patch for EA’s popular football game fixes one major bug that was impacting the game’s trade meter in franchise mode. Players were unable to see feedback on trades, which made it difficult to get deals done.

Here’s the Madden 18 update 1.13 patch notes:

Fixes Target Passing Adds logic so only the intended receiver can catch passes



While there’s not much in this latest patch, the recently released Madden 18 update 1.10 had a lot of additional changes. Check out those patch notes below:

Gameplay Updates Added logic so that the Weak Box exploit manager does not trigger vs. AI-controlled opponents (penalty results in frequent pancake blocks by the offense)

Addressed an issue causing QBs with the Gunslinger Ability to throw touch passes instead of bullet passes

Addressed an issue that would occasionally prevent ball carriers from being tackled directly following a broken tackle animation

Addressed an issue causing defenders to occasionally give up on the play during some broken tackle animations

Addressed the jumping sideline catch animation that would often force players to land out of bounds

Added a fix to disable the 10-second runoff when the team that is winning takes a penalty with less than a minute left in the half or game

Added fixes to aggressive pass rush to help ensure defenders have a chance to jump offsides no matter what formation the defense comes out in (including Nickel 3-3-5) Developer Note: The Weak Box exploit manager was introduced this year to encourage players to better match the offensive personnel on the field when trying to defend the run, especially heavy run sets with eight or more run blockers inside the tackle box. Due to a lot of valuable feedback from our players, we discovered the AI could get hit by this inadvertently which was never the intent of the exploit manager. The new logic will prevent it from occurring when playing AI opponents moving forward. Franchise Addressed stability issues Madden Ultimate Team Added a new tab called Ultimate League to the Ultimate Team Main Menu that will be focused on the upcoming Madden Championship Series Ultimate League event – ollow the tournament, learn about the competitors, check the viewing schedule, and watch live all from this convenient new screen

Added a new tab called Team Visuals to the Ultimate Team Lineup screen that will allow you to choose which Head Coach and Uniforms are brought into game. and allows you to get the Chemistry boost from your Zero Chill uniforms equipped on the Team Strategy tab while wearing the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Color Rush uniforms equipped on the Team Visuals tab

Addressed an issue where not all the Chemistry boosts were showing up on the Lineup Screen. Dev Note: After speaking with the competitors in Madden Ultimate League, the regular season and early playoff rounds will be played on the previous title update (TU9), in order to provide sufficient and equal practice opportunities. The competition will use the current title update (TU10) for the Madden Bowl.

Madden 18 update 1.13 is available now.