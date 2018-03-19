View the Full List of Valkyria Chronicles 4 Trophies

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is out this week in Japan, and now an English trophy set for the role-playing game has surfaced. The list of trophies reveal that the game will have a Platinum for fans to unlock, and that players will have to S rank all missions if they hope to earn it.

Check out the full list of Valkyria Chronicles 4 trophies below:

Platinum Valkyrian Chronicler

Obtained all trophies. Gold War Correspondent

Watched all event scenes.

Watched all event scenes. War Hero

Obtained all decorations.

Obtained all decorations. The Empire’s Worst Nightmare

Obtained S ranks on all missions.

Obtained S ranks on all missions. Devotion

Completed ch. 18, and ended Belgar’s dark ambitions.

Completed ch. 18, and ended Belgar’s dark ambitions. True Rangers

All of your classes were upgraded to max level. Silver Legendary Soldier

One of your classes was promoted to Paragon status.

One of your classes was promoted to Paragon status. The Federation’s Secret Weapon

Obtained all ship parts.

Obtained all ship parts. Ultimate Tank Squad

Obtained all tank parts.

Obtained all tank parts. Arms Racer

Obtained all infantry weapons.

Obtained all infantry weapons. Squad E, All Present

Recruited all squad members.

Recruited all squad members. Agent of Destruction

Defeated 1000 enemy units.

Defeated 1000 enemy units. Ace Killer

Defeated 15 enemy aces.

Defeated 15 enemy aces. Pride of the Federation

Obtained S ranks on 20 missions.

Obtained S ranks on 20 missions. Our War’s End

Kept your promise with Riley Miller.

Kept your promise with Riley Miller. Military Exemplar

Learned all orders. Bronze Capable Commander

Obtained an S rank on a mission for the first time.

Obtained an S rank on a mission for the first time. Veteran Soldier

One of your classes was promoted to Elite status.

One of your classes was promoted to Elite status. War Profiteer

Obtained over 1,000,000 DCT.

Obtained over 1,000,000 DCT. Damage Control

Completed 10 missions without anyone in critical condition.

Completed 10 missions without anyone in critical condition. Naval Coordination

Gave ship orders 15 times.

Gave ship orders 15 times. Follow my lead!

Gave direct commands 15 times.

Gave direct commands 15 times. That’s an order, soldier!

Gave orders 15 times.

Gave orders 15 times. The Hafen Reborn

Developed the Hafen into a heavy tank.

Developed the Hafen into a heavy tank. Upward Mobility

One of your squadmates was promoted to Corporal.

One of your squadmates was promoted to Corporal. A Fruitful Chat

Learned an order at the mess hall for the first time.

Learned an order at the mess hall for the first time. First of Many

Used R&D for the first time.

Used R&D for the first time. Hidden Depths

Completed a squad story for the first time.

Completed a squad story for the first time. Daring Rescuer

Rescued 10 allies in critical condition.

Rescued 10 allies in critical condition. Ace Fighter

Defeated an enemy ace for the first time.

Defeated an enemy ace for the first time. The Final Choice

Completed ch. 17, and witnessed the end of the war.

Completed ch. 17, and witnessed the end of the war. A Reason to Fight

Completed ch. 15, and defeated both Walz and Crymaria.

Completed ch. 15, and defeated both Walz and Crymaria. The Sea Fortress

Completed ch. 11, and made it past the sea fortress.

Completed ch. 11, and made it past the sea fortress. A March in the Snow

Completed ch. 7, and rendezvoused with the Centurion.

Completed ch. 7, and rendezvoused with the Centurion. The Battle of Siegval

Completed ch. 4, and won the battle of Siegval.

Completed ch. 4, and won the battle of Siegval. Martyr’s Courage

Triggered a Last Stand 15 times.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will release on March 21 in Japan for PlayStation 4, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later in the summer. The international release, which includes an Xbox One version, currently is set to release in 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]