View the Spoiler-Free List of Far Cry 5 Trophies

We now have a great look at the Far Cry 5 trophies, and it doesn’t even spoil any of the story. Power Pyx released the first-person shooter’s full list, although the spoiler trophies weren’t fully listed. Instead, they have generic descriptions.
Check out the complete list of spoiler-free Far Cry 5 trophies below:
Platinum
- We Always Had Faith In You
Obtain all the Trophies
Gold
- Together Forever
Get to the End (Solo Campaign only)
- Story Trophy 6 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Silver
- Story Trophy 2 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Story Trophy 4 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Story Trophy 7 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Pack Rat
Grab 1 of each collectible item. You never know when it will come in handy (Campaign only)
- Troublemaker
Discover the joys of destroying cult property in every region (Campaign only)
- ARCADE Player
Reach level 20 in the Arcade (Arcade only)
- Hope County Master Angler
Acquire all 4 Fishing Rods (Campaign only)
- Close and Personal
Perform 25 close combat Takedown Kills (Campaign only)
- Explosive Surprise
Sabotage 5 vehicles in a way that kills an enemy (Campaign only)
- Survivalist
Purchase half of all perks available (Campaign only)
Bronze
- Story Trophy 1 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Story Trophy 3 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Story Trophy 5 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Story Trophy 8 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Story Trophy 9 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Story Trophy 10 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Ain’t No Wallflower
Who are these people? Speak to 50 citizens of Hope County (Campaign only)
- Been There, Done That
Bag and net one of each type of fish and animal in the county (Campaign only)
- Liberator
Liberate 5 locations from the Project at Eden’s Gate (Campaign only)
- Scavenger
Follow the clues to the end of 3 treasure hunts (Campaign only)
- What Now?
Complete 3 more Resistance objectives after liberating an Outpost (Campaign only)
- The Greatest SOB That Ever Lived
Laugh in danger’s face by executing a Clutch Nixon stunt in each region (Campaign only)
- A Wing And A Prayer
Fly Nick’s plane. Hopefully you’re not afraid of heights (Campaign only)
- Sewer Rat
Destroy a cult water treatment pump and make them thirst for revenge (Campaign only)
- Peachy Keen
Bait Peaches into going back home (Campaign only)
- Kicking the Hornet’s Nest
Trigger the wrath of a Herald (Campaign only)
- ARCADE Hero
Play the ‘Arcade Hero’ mode 5 times (Arcade only)
- ARCADE Hunter
Kill 100 enemies in Arcade Multiplayer maps (Arcade only)
- ARCADE Enthusiast
Successfully complete 10 featured Arcade maps in Solo or Co-op (Arcade only)
- ARCADE Competitor
Win 10 featured maps in Multiplayer (Arcade only)
- The Hurk Locker
Truly bond with Hurk by destroying 15 vehicles together (Campain only)
- Locked and Loaded
Fully customize your weapon (Campaign only)
- Ghost Kill
Perform a Headshot kill with any bow or rifle on an enemy cultist more than 150m away (Campaign only)
- Extra Crafty
Craft 25 recipes (Campaign only)
- Fashion First
Purchase $1000 in clothing (Campaign only)
- Big Spender
Spend $50000 in Vehicle Shops (Campaign only)
- Stocked Garage
Buy 3 vehicles to populate your garage (Campaign only)
- Ace Killer
Destroy 10 planes while driving any aerial vehicle (Campaign only)
- Squash and Run
Run over and kill 20 enemies (Campaign only)
- Fertilizing the Land
Using a tractor, obliterate 5 enemies (Campaign only)
- Death From Above
Drop a bomb from a plane and destroy or disable 4 vehicles at once (Campaign only)
- Opportunity Knocks
Using rocks or cans, distract 15 enemies (Campaign only)
- Road Gunner
While driving or leaning out of a vehicle, kill 25 enemies (Campaign only)
- Fish Market
Sell 20 fish for cash (Campaign only)
- Where’s the Beef?
Tenderize a bull with your bare hands. To death (Campaign only)
- Ignoble Beast
Kill a bison using only melee weapons (Campaign only)
- Hitting it Off
Play 3 quests with a friend (Campaign only)
- Like A Bird
Use a wingsuit to travel more than 5000m (Campaign only)
Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
[Source: Power Pyx]