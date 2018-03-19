View the Spoiler-Free List of Far Cry 5 Trophies

We now have a great look at the Far Cry 5 trophies, and it doesn’t even spoil any of the story. Power Pyx released the first-person shooter’s full list, although the spoiler trophies weren’t fully listed. Instead, they have generic descriptions.

Check out the complete list of spoiler-free Far Cry 5 trophies below:

Platinum We Always Had Faith In You

Obtain all the Trophies Gold Together Forever

Get to the End (Solo Campaign only)

Get to the End (Solo Campaign only) Story Trophy 6 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Silver Story Trophy 2 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Story Trophy 4 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Story Trophy 7 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Pack Rat

Grab 1 of each collectible item. You never know when it will come in handy (Campaign only)

Grab 1 of each collectible item. You never know when it will come in handy (Campaign only) Troublemaker

Discover the joys of destroying cult property in every region (Campaign only)

Discover the joys of destroying cult property in every region (Campaign only) ARCADE Player

Reach level 20 in the Arcade (Arcade only)

Reach level 20 in the Arcade (Arcade only) Hope County Master Angler

Acquire all 4 Fishing Rods (Campaign only)

Acquire all 4 Fishing Rods (Campaign only) Close and Personal

Perform 25 close combat Takedown Kills (Campaign only)

Perform 25 close combat Takedown Kills (Campaign only) Explosive Surprise

Sabotage 5 vehicles in a way that kills an enemy (Campaign only)

Sabotage 5 vehicles in a way that kills an enemy (Campaign only) Survivalist

Purchase half of all perks available (Campaign only) Bronze Story Trophy 1 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Story Trophy 3 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Story Trophy 5 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Story Trophy 8 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Story Trophy 9 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Story Trophy 10 (hidden)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Hidden (Solo Campaign only) Ain’t No Wallflower

Who are these people? Speak to 50 citizens of Hope County (Campaign only)

Who are these people? Speak to 50 citizens of Hope County (Campaign only) Been There, Done That

Bag and net one of each type of fish and animal in the county (Campaign only)

Bag and net one of each type of fish and animal in the county (Campaign only) Liberator

Liberate 5 locations from the Project at Eden’s Gate (Campaign only)

Liberate 5 locations from the Project at Eden’s Gate (Campaign only) Scavenger

Follow the clues to the end of 3 treasure hunts (Campaign only)

Follow the clues to the end of 3 treasure hunts (Campaign only) What Now?

Complete 3 more Resistance objectives after liberating an Outpost (Campaign only)

Complete 3 more Resistance objectives after liberating an Outpost (Campaign only) The Greatest SOB That Ever Lived

Laugh in danger’s face by executing a Clutch Nixon stunt in each region (Campaign only)

Laugh in danger’s face by executing a Clutch Nixon stunt in each region (Campaign only) A Wing And A Prayer

Fly Nick’s plane. Hopefully you’re not afraid of heights (Campaign only)

Fly Nick’s plane. Hopefully you’re not afraid of heights (Campaign only) Sewer Rat

Destroy a cult water treatment pump and make them thirst for revenge (Campaign only)

Destroy a cult water treatment pump and make them thirst for revenge (Campaign only) Peachy Keen

Bait Peaches into going back home (Campaign only)

Bait Peaches into going back home (Campaign only) Kicking the Hornet’s Nest

Trigger the wrath of a Herald (Campaign only)

Trigger the wrath of a Herald (Campaign only) ARCADE Hero

Play the ‘Arcade Hero’ mode 5 times (Arcade only)

Play the ‘Arcade Hero’ mode 5 times (Arcade only) ARCADE Hunter

Kill 100 enemies in Arcade Multiplayer maps (Arcade only)

Kill 100 enemies in Arcade Multiplayer maps (Arcade only) ARCADE Enthusiast

Successfully complete 10 featured Arcade maps in Solo or Co-op (Arcade only)

Successfully complete 10 featured Arcade maps in Solo or Co-op (Arcade only) ARCADE Competitor

Win 10 featured maps in Multiplayer (Arcade only)

Win 10 featured maps in Multiplayer (Arcade only) The Hurk Locker

Truly bond with Hurk by destroying 15 vehicles together (Campain only)

Truly bond with Hurk by destroying 15 vehicles together (Campain only) Locked and Loaded

Fully customize your weapon (Campaign only)

Fully customize your weapon (Campaign only) Ghost Kill

Perform a Headshot kill with any bow or rifle on an enemy cultist more than 150m away (Campaign only)

Perform a Headshot kill with any bow or rifle on an enemy cultist more than 150m away (Campaign only) Extra Crafty

Craft 25 recipes (Campaign only)

Craft 25 recipes (Campaign only) Fashion First

Purchase $1000 in clothing (Campaign only)

Purchase $1000 in clothing (Campaign only) Big Spender

Spend $50000 in Vehicle Shops (Campaign only)

Spend $50000 in Vehicle Shops (Campaign only) Stocked Garage

Buy 3 vehicles to populate your garage (Campaign only)

Buy 3 vehicles to populate your garage (Campaign only) Ace Killer

Destroy 10 planes while driving any aerial vehicle (Campaign only)

Destroy 10 planes while driving any aerial vehicle (Campaign only) Squash and Run

Run over and kill 20 enemies (Campaign only)

Run over and kill 20 enemies (Campaign only) Fertilizing the Land

Using a tractor, obliterate 5 enemies (Campaign only)

Using a tractor, obliterate 5 enemies (Campaign only) Death From Above

Drop a bomb from a plane and destroy or disable 4 vehicles at once (Campaign only)

Drop a bomb from a plane and destroy or disable 4 vehicles at once (Campaign only) Opportunity Knocks

Using rocks or cans, distract 15 enemies (Campaign only)

Using rocks or cans, distract 15 enemies (Campaign only) Road Gunner

While driving or leaning out of a vehicle, kill 25 enemies (Campaign only)

While driving or leaning out of a vehicle, kill 25 enemies (Campaign only) Fish Market

Sell 20 fish for cash (Campaign only)

Sell 20 fish for cash (Campaign only) Where’s the Beef?

Tenderize a bull with your bare hands. To death (Campaign only)

Tenderize a bull with your bare hands. To death (Campaign only) Ignoble Beast

Kill a bison using only melee weapons (Campaign only)

Kill a bison using only melee weapons (Campaign only) Hitting it Off

Play 3 quests with a friend (Campaign only)

Play 3 quests with a friend (Campaign only) Like A Bird

Use a wingsuit to travel more than 5000m (Campaign only)

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Power Pyx]