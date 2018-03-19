PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

View the Spoiler-Free List of Far Cry 5 Trophies

March 19, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

far cry 5 trophies

We now have a great look at the Far Cry 5 trophies, and it doesn’t even spoil any of the story. Power Pyx released the first-person shooter’s full list, although the spoiler trophies weren’t fully listed. Instead, they have generic descriptions.

Check out the complete list of spoiler-free Far Cry 5 trophies below:

Platinum

  • We Always Had Faith In You
    Obtain all the Trophies

Gold

  • Together Forever
    Get to the End (Solo Campaign only)
  • Story Trophy 6 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Silver

  • Story Trophy 2 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Story Trophy 4 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Story Trophy 7 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Pack Rat
    Grab 1 of each collectible item. You never know when it will come in handy (Campaign only)
  • Troublemaker
    Discover the joys of destroying cult property in every region (Campaign only)
  • ARCADE Player
    Reach level 20 in the Arcade (Arcade only)
  • Hope County Master Angler
    Acquire all 4 Fishing Rods (Campaign only)
  • Close and Personal
    Perform 25 close combat Takedown Kills (Campaign only)
  • Explosive Surprise
    Sabotage 5 vehicles in a way that kills an enemy (Campaign only)
  • Survivalist
    Purchase half of all perks available (Campaign only)

Bronze

  • Story Trophy 1 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Story Trophy 3 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Story Trophy 5 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Story Trophy 8 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Story Trophy 9 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Story Trophy 10 (hidden)
    Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
  • Ain’t No Wallflower
    Who are these people? Speak to 50 citizens of Hope County (Campaign only)
  • Been There, Done That
    Bag and net one of each type of fish and animal in the county (Campaign only)
  • Liberator
    Liberate 5 locations from the Project at Eden’s Gate (Campaign only)
  • Scavenger
    Follow the clues to the end of 3 treasure hunts (Campaign only)
  • What Now?
    Complete 3 more Resistance objectives after liberating an Outpost (Campaign only)
  • The Greatest SOB That Ever Lived
    Laugh in danger’s face by executing a Clutch Nixon stunt in each region (Campaign only)
  • A Wing And A Prayer
    Fly Nick’s plane. Hopefully you’re not afraid of heights (Campaign only)
  • Sewer Rat
    Destroy a cult water treatment pump and make them thirst for revenge (Campaign only)
  • Peachy Keen
    Bait Peaches into going back home (Campaign only)
  • Kicking the Hornet’s Nest
    Trigger the wrath of a Herald (Campaign only)
  • ARCADE Hero
    Play the ‘Arcade Hero’ mode 5 times (Arcade only)
  • ARCADE Hunter
    Kill 100 enemies in Arcade Multiplayer maps (Arcade only)
  • ARCADE Enthusiast
    Successfully complete 10 featured Arcade maps in Solo or Co-op (Arcade only)
  • ARCADE Competitor
    Win 10 featured maps in Multiplayer (Arcade only)
  • The Hurk Locker
    Truly bond with Hurk by destroying 15 vehicles together (Campain only)
  • Locked and Loaded
    Fully customize your weapon (Campaign only)
  • Ghost Kill
    Perform a Headshot kill with any bow or rifle on an enemy cultist more than 150m away (Campaign only)
  • Extra Crafty
    Craft 25 recipes (Campaign only)
  • Fashion First
    Purchase $1000 in clothing (Campaign only)
  • Big Spender
    Spend $50000 in Vehicle Shops (Campaign only)
  • Stocked Garage
    Buy 3 vehicles to populate your garage (Campaign only)
  • Ace Killer
    Destroy 10 planes while driving any aerial vehicle (Campaign only)
  • Squash and Run
    Run over and kill 20 enemies (Campaign only)
  • Fertilizing the Land
    Using a tractor, obliterate 5 enemies (Campaign only)
  • Death From Above
    Drop a bomb from a plane and destroy or disable 4 vehicles at once (Campaign only)
  • Opportunity Knocks
    Using rocks or cans, distract 15 enemies (Campaign only)
  • Road Gunner
    While driving or leaning out of a vehicle, kill 25 enemies (Campaign only)
  • Fish Market
    Sell 20 fish for cash (Campaign only)
  • Where’s the Beef?
    Tenderize a bull with your bare hands. To death (Campaign only)
  • Ignoble Beast
    Kill a bison using only melee weapons (Campaign only)
  • Hitting it Off
    Play 3 quests with a friend (Campaign only)
  • Like A Bird
    Use a wingsuit to travel more than 5000m (Campaign only)

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Power Pyx]

Tags: ,
Character Bios for Three New My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Released
Watch Over 15 Minutes of God of War Gameplay
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.