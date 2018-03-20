ARK Park Trophies Revealed, No Platinum to Unlock
ARK Park releases later this week for PlayStation VR and other virtual reality headsets, and now we know more about the game thanks to its trophy list. While the game is lacking a Platinum trophy, players will be able to collect and kill dinosaurs in-game. There’s also a trophy for collecting all of the in-game outfits.
Check out the full list of ARK Park trophies below:
Gold
- Master Trainer
Collect 8 dinosaurs
Silver
- Death is coming
Kill 5000 dinosaurs
- Giganotosaurus Conqueror
Kill 2-3 boss
- Shopaholic
Collect all outfits
Bronze
- Heroic deeds
Complete new player tutorial
- Old driver
Ride the armored car for 10 times
- Traveler
Unlock all maps
- Dinosaur fan
Unlock 20 creatures
- Tool Pioneer
Collect 6 collecting tools
- Love ambassador
Feed dinosaurs for 100 times
- Mechanical engineer
Unlock 10 blueprint
- Kill without amnesty
Kill 1000 dinosaurs
Here’s more on the upcoming VR experience (courtesy of Snail Games):
KEY FEATURES
* Explore a variety of maps without a linear storyline.
* Collect eggs and incubate them to raise your own little dinosaurs.
* Find materials such as Dinosaur DNA and trade them to craft useful items and more powerful weapons.
* Defend the park and its vital technology from rampaging dinosaurs across 6 distinct levels!
* Revisit the dinosaurs from the popular title ARK: Survival Evolved.
ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Exploration
Tour distinctive primal environments solo or with a group of friends. These excursions can be relaxing and challenging at the same time. Step into the tropical rainforests, snow-covered mountains, and expansive plains – along with the dinosaurs that call these habitats home!
Gene Collecting
Visitors may collect “Gene Cubes” from the many extinct creatures during excursions. However, collecting all of them can be challenging due to the reclusive habits of particular species. Determined visitors will need to use a combination of puzzle-solving, exploration, and careful resource management to bag the most prized animals. The gene cubes are necessary for unlocking blueprints, which can be used to craft tools, lures, items and weapons.
Dinosaur Breeding
Incubate the eggs you collect and raise your own little dinosaurs. Gather food to keep them fed and watch them grow. You may also spray paint your dinosaur using the warpaint system from ARK: Survival Evolved. Nothing beats the feeling of going on dinosaur rides as your baby dinosaur grows into adulthood.
Combat
In Story Mode, something goes wrong with the park’s Brainwave Device – resulting in herds of rampaging dinosaurs everywhere. You and your friends must defend the base (and other humans) with custom-made weaponry – including a selection of melee and ranged weapons, along with other highly-effective combat items. Swords, spears, pistols, scatterguns, and grenades will be available at launch.
Multiplayer Gameplay
Excursions are much easier to complete when players can brainstorm and search for secrets together. More difficult Hunting Maps require close collaboration and teamwork for best results!
ARK Park will release March 22, 2018 for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.
[Source: PSN Profiles]