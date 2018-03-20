Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Out Today, Check Out the Launch Trailer

After months of speculation and a reveal, the remastered version of Assassin’s Creed Rogue is finally out today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. To celebrate the news, Ubisoft has released one final launch trailer for the game, showing off some of the redone graphics and gameplay that players can experience. The game will include all of the downloadable content from the original game, including two bonus missions as well as the Master Templar and Explorer packs.

You can check out the launch trailer for the game below:

Ubisoft Sofia, the studio that developed the original game, will head up the remaster, with Ubisoft stating that the game will be available in 4K on both the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, and run in 1080p on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

For more on the original PlayStation 3 release, check out our Assassin’s Creed Rogue review. It was plagued by some technical issues, which shouldn’t be there now that it comes to PS4:

Sadly, while the visuals did have a number of issues, so did the game’s frame rate, which would periodically fluctuate and even stutter the gameplay. This only became more of a problem, as it mixed in with the game’s random bugs, such as the AI getting stuck in a loop of seeing and unseeing me every second while I was hidden, or endlessly walking into walls. There also is a number of occasions where your character will simply pass through objects in the environment, showing some clipping problems as well. I would find it difficult to truly recommend Assassin’s Creed Rogue to anyone who is not very entrenched into the story line, especially at its full retail price. It was a decent entry into the catalog of games for the series and ties itself to the other titles wonderfully, but short of being a bookmark between two landmark titles, Rogue simply doesn’t bring anything new in terms of gameplay. While it still has endless number of collection quests that can keep players busy for some time, it is almost exactly the same stuff that can be found in AC4, which is an overall better product and has multiplayer. So, unless you have exhausted that game and are in dire need to hit the seas again, I’d wait for this one to go on sale before filling in these story gaps.

