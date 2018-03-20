Fate/Extella Link Adds Archer Arjuna and Berserker Darius III to the Playable Roster

Marvelous and Type-Moon have today revealed two brand-new playable Servant characters in their upcoming Dynasty Warriors-like action game, Fate/Extella Link. Coincidentally, both of these Servants debuted in the highly popular mobile RPG game Fate/Grand Order.

One of the new Servants introduced today is Arjuna, the handsome Archer who is also known as the protagonist of the Indian epic Mahabharata. He fights with the Gandiva, a divine bow given to him by Agni, the Indian Flame God. He is also well known to have a rivalry with Karna, his half-brother from the same mother, who had already appeared in the previous game Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, so you can expect to see a duel between the two Indian heroes here in Fate/Extella Link.

This batch also unveils one of the two Berserker-class Servants added to this game, which is Darius III, the last king of the Persian Achaemenid Empire. His empire was ruined by Alexander the Great, who also appears in this game as Iskandar. Although most Berserkers can’t speak coherently due to them losing their sanity, you can hear Darius III muttering Iskandar’s name as he holds a tremendous grudge against the Rider who made his famous debut in Fate/Zero.

There are still three more playable Servants in Fate/Extella Link that have yet to be revealed. The next batch has been scheduled on Wednesday next week, March 28, at 18:00 Japan time (09:00 GMT, 05:00 EDT, 02:00 PDT). The remaining Berserker and the new Caster will be revealed there, while the last Ruler-class Servant is being reserved for the final reveal batch at a later date. This game will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7.

[Source: Marvelous]