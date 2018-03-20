Fortnite Blitz Mode Being Changed, Materials Rebalanced

Fortnite launched its new limited time mode Blitz yesterday, but now it’s seeing some changes. The studio will be lowering the amount of resources gained from farming and loot. The reason for the change is that Epic believes “our initial resource numbers were a bit too abundant, and are making this adjustment to ensure there is still some risk/reward when farming in Blitz.”

Here’s the full list of Fortnite Blitz mode changes, and the reasoning behind them:

Today, we will be hotfixing the Blitz Limited Time Mode in order to lower the amount of building resources gained from floor loot and farming. Having tons of resources is a blast, and our goal with the mode was to make it easier to gain resources due to the storm moving in so much faster. We believe that our initial resource numbers were a bit too abundant, and are making this adjustment to ensure there is still some risk/reward when farming in Blitz. Changes: Floor loot resources reduced from 100 to 60.

Farming resources increase reduced from 200% to 150%. We will continue to monitor this, please keep giving us your feedback!

Haven’t tried Fortnite Blitz mode yet? Here’s more on the limited time offering:

The new Blitz mode is live now for the next couple of days, and includes “lots of loot” and the promise of faster storms, meaning that zones will be closing around players a lot faster than they might be used to. The developers behind the game took to their site to detail thew new mode, but didn’t reveal exactly how long it would be around for. According to Epic Games, the match length in Blitz will be a maximum of 15 minutes, meaning there’s going to be a lot of fighting going on and a very fast storm. The game will start with the storm already closing in on the island, and loot availability has been tweaked, meaning players will be finding a lot of great gear as they run from the storm.

Fortnite is available now.

[Source: Reddit]