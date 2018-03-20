Futuristic Combat Racer GRIP Coming to PS4 in 2018

Developers Caged Element have announced today that a new combat racer, GRIP, will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime this year. The game, which was inspired by the Rollcage games of the late 90s, offers players the ability to race along walls, ceilings, and anything else players can get their tires on as they try to master various tricks and tracks along the way.

You can check out a trailer for GRIP below:

For more on the upcoming futuristic racer, check out a brief description of the game below:

Fully enhanced for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, GRIP was inspired by the Rollcage games of the late 90’s and backed by a highly-skilled and accomplished team. Harnessing the power of Unreal® Engine 4 to deliver gravity defying physics alongside a bristling arsenal of outlandish weapons. GRIP delivers the fastest, most competitive racing experience ever. Featuring a killer soundtrack, furious speeds and intense action, GRIP is guaranteed to generate unforgettable gaming moments – online or offline – with nail-biting split screen racing and tournaments. Evolved from the age of street racing, the world of GRIP is brutal and cut-throat to the core. To win the race is never enough, greatness comes from the journey and the trail of merciless destruction you unleash upon your rivals along the way. Scale walls, ceilings and anything else you can get your tyres on to… as you master tantalising tracks, tricks and perform mind-blowing stunts to race your way across the cosmos. Customise your vehicle, utilise devastating weapons and exploit a destructible environment to ensure not only victory, but the complete annihilation of your opponents.

GRIP will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.