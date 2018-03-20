Frontwing’s Visual Novel Island Will Also be Released on PlayStation 4

The PlayStation 4 has been getting even more Japanese visual novels in the recent days. Just now we learned that the legendary visual novel Clannad is coming to the PS4. In the same source article, the Japanese game news blog Ryokutya also reported that another visual novel titled Island will also come to PlayStation 4 on June 28 in Japan.

Island is a newer visual novel created by Frontwing in the recent years. It was first released for PC in April 2016 before receiving a PlayStation Vita port on February 23, 2017. The upcoming PlayStation 4 version is going to support Full HD resolution. It is also worth mentioning that an anime adaptation of Island is slated to air sometime this year in 2018.

You can read the story synopsis of Island, as provided by Frontwing, right below:

Urashima, an island far from the mainland. The people who live there lead carefree lives. But five years ago, the island’s three great families suffered a series of misfortunes, and succumbed to suspicion. The people of the island cut off all contact with the mainland, and began a slow decline. The key to saving the island lies in three girls who belong to the three families. But they are bound by old traditions, and are conflicted. On that island, a lone man washes ashore. The man claims to be from the future, and he begins a solitary struggle to change the island’s fate.

Frontwing has also recently announced that Island will also have an English localization to be released in 2018 to coincide with the anime adaptation. However, we don’t know for sure yet if the PlayStation 4 release will also have an English language option or not.

[Source: Ryokutya]