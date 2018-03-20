Cloak and Dagger Enter the World of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Today

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced today that a new Cloak & Dagger Character and Level Pack is out for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 today. The pack, which is available for $2.99, will add a new level as well as characters from the comics in celebration of the upcoming Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger television series.

Set immediately after the pair gain their powers, players will have to help the two escape their captor and his super-powered henchmen. Once they complete the level, players will unlock Cloak, Dagger, Mister Negative, Blackout, Shroud, Nightmare, and Silvermane for the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains.

For more on the now released DLC Pack, check out a brief description of it below:

The Cloak & Dagger Character and Level Pack can be purchased separately or as part of the Season Pass which includes six Level Packs and four Character Packs, including the previously released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Black Panther content, and the Champions, Out of Time, and Agents of Atlas Character Packs. The Season Pass is available for $14.99 suggested retail price or as part of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, which features the main game, access to the Classic Guardians of the Galaxy Character Pack, and an exclusive Giant-Man LEGO Minifigure (Minifigure only available in the physical version of the Deluxe Edition).

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now.