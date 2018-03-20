Lumines Remastered Announced, Launching in May for PlayStation 4

Publishers Enhance have announced today that a remastered version of Lumines is coming for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in May 2018. The game, which is an HD remake of the original Lumines that debuted in 2004, will be developed by Japanese studio Resonair.

You can check out a brief teaser trailer for the remastered game below:

For more on the upcoming Lumines Remastered, check out a brief description of the upcoming game below:

Developed by Japanese studio Resonair, LUMINES REMASTERED brings minimalism to the puzzle genre where the fusion of light and sound sets the stage for a two-color falling block experience playable on-the-go on Nintendo Switch or at home in 4K on PC and consoles. Groove to electronic jams while strategically dropping blocks before the BPM bar sweeps combos clean after each measure. It’s a stylish game perfect to play anywhere or at anytime. Game Features: Feel the sound: Play over 40 skins with electronic atmospheres from chill to upbeat. Shuffle skins (like a music playlist) as more are unlocked in a new Shuffle mode.

Play over 40 skins with electronic atmospheres from chill to upbeat. Shuffle skins (like a music playlist) as more are unlocked in a new Shuffle mode. Feel the rhythm: Feel the rhythm and blocks dropping from the dynamic HD Rumble of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ as well as the DualShock®4 and Xbox One controllers. Choose to feel both rhythm and blocks or just the blocks.

Feel the rhythm and blocks dropping from the dynamic HD Rumble of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ as well as the DualShock®4 and Xbox One controllers. Choose to feel both rhythm and blocks or just the blocks. Feel the vibration: Turn on Trance Vibration and sync multiple controllers to feel the bass across your body.

Turn on Trance Vibration and sync multiple controllers to feel the bass across your body. Feel the challenge: Faster tempos means less time to make combos, but slower songs can mean uncleared stacks. You’ll get hooked.

Faster tempos means less time to make combos, but slower songs can mean uncleared stacks. You’ll get hooked. Feel the fun: Take the challenge to unlock all skins and avatars, play against friends in VS 2-player mode, or climb the ranks to the top of the online leaderboards.

Lumines Remastered is currently set to release sometime in May 2018.