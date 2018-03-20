Four New Gameplay Trailers for ONRUSH Show off Various Maps

ONRUSH originally debuted during Sony’s Pairs Games Week 2017 list of titles, and now Codemasters – the developer behind the title – have released a ton of new gameplay footage from the upcoming game. With the game coming in June, Codemasters has released four new trailers for the game, each showing off a different section of a particular map and vehicle.

Check out all four ONRUSH gameplay trailers below, and and tell us which map you think is the best in the comments below:

When the game launches, Codemasters has said there will also be a PS4 deluxe edition, which includes “eight exclusive vehicle designs, a deluxe crashtag, two unique tombstones, a special vortex buggy and eight console exclusive designs.” Here’s how Codemasters describes the upcoming arcade racer:

It’s been too long since there was an awesome, all-out arcade racing game! It’s great that there’s so much choice for those of you who love choosing tyres and tweaking set-ups, but what happened to the love for physics-defying, fast-paced, all-action racing? ONRUSH is a brand new game that celebrates everything you loved about the iconic arcade titles of yesteryear, but in a visually stunning, phenomenally fun and fresh take on what it means to race.

ONRUSH is set to release on June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Let us know what you thought of the newly released ONRUSH gameplay trailer in the comments below. Are you excited for arcade racing to return to consoles from a developer with the reputation of Codemasters, or would you rather see them work on another simulation?