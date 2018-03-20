PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of March 20, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, a few PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. There’s also a huge sale to browse through during this week’s PlayStation Store sales. Like always, it’s another exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on March 27 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses if applicable).

All Deals PlayStation 4 2064: Read Only Memories – $4.99

A Bastard’s Tale – $0.99

Abyss: The Wraths of Eden – $5.99

Action Henk – $4.49

Act it Out! A Game of Charades – $2.09

ADR1FT – $5.99

Alekhine’s Gun – $11.99

Alienation – $4.99

Always Sometimes Monsters – $1.99

Aqua Moto Racing Utopia – $6.59

ARK: Scorched Earth – $9.99

ARK: Survival Evolved – $29.99 Season Pass – $29.24 Explorer’s Edition – $49.99

Armikrog – $1.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $9.99

Balla Latino – $5.99

Baja: Edge of Control HD – $8.99

Bard’s Gold – $1.49

Battleborn – $7.49

Battlefield 1 Revolution – $19.79 Shortcut Kit: Infantry – $14.99

Battlefield 4 Premium – $14.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate – $14.99

Battle Worlds: Kronos – $3.99

Beach Buggy Racing – $1.99

Beholder Complete Edition – $5.99

BioShock: The Collection – $19.79

Black & White Bushido – $5.19

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters – $5.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $19.79

Bound – $5.99

Broken Age – $5.99

Bully – $8.99

Burly Men at Sea – $3.99

Carmageddon: Max Damage – $3.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $4.99

Clouds & Sheep 2 – $3.99

Commander Cherry – $2.79

Constructor – $19.99

CounterSpy – $4.49

The Crew – $9.89

Crimsonland – $2.79

Cryptark – $5.99

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Dark Mystery – $1.59

Darksiders Warmastered Edition – $3.99

Darksiders II – $5.99

Dead Alliance – $11.99

Deadlight: Director’s Cut – $4.49

Dear Esther – $2.99

Demetrios – $3.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $14.99 Deluxe – $29.99

Dishonored: The Complete Collection – $39.99

Dishonored 2 – $19.99

Doki-Doki Universe – $4.49

DOOM – $20.09

Drawful 2 – $3.49

Drawn to Death – $3.99

Dreamfall Chapters – $11.99

Driveclub – $5.99 Driveclub Bikes – $5.99

Driveclub Bikes – $5.99

Duck Game – $5.19

Dying: Reborni – $5.99

EA Sports NHL 18 – $19.79 Young Stars – $26.39

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $4.99

Echoes of the Fey: The Fox’s Trail – $3.19

Eliosi’s Hunt – $1.99

Elite Dangerous – $11.99

Entwined – $2.99

Escape Plan Ultimate – $4.49

Everybody’s Golf – $15.99

Everybody’s Gone for the Rapture – $3.99

Evolve – $7.49 Hunting Season Pass – $8.99 Ultimate Edition – $12.49

F1 2015 – $7.99

F1 2016 – $11.99

Fallout 4 – $20.09 Season Pass – $24.99

Farming Simulator 15 – $7.49 Complete Edition – $9.99 Gold – $10.49

Farming Simulator 17 – $11.99 Platinum – $15.99

Fat Princess Adventures – $1.99

Fenix Furia – $2.24

Fibbage – $2.09

Firefighters: Plant Fire Department – $11.99

Firefighters: The Simulation – $11.99

Firewatch – $6.59

Flower – $2.09

flOw – $1.79

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation – $11.99

For Honor – $19.79 Deluxe – $25.19 Gold – $39.99 Season Pass – $15.99

forma.8 – $1.99

Fort Defense – $1.39

Futuridium – $1.99

Get Even – $11.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99

Goosbumps: The Game – $3.74

Helldivers Democracy Strikes Back – $7.99 Super-earth Ultimate Edition – $15.99

Hidden Agenda – $3.99

Hitman: GOTY – $23.99

Hohokum – $2.99

Honor and Duty: Arcade Edition – $1.39

Horse Racing 2016 – $2.59

Hue – $4.49

Human Fall Flat – $5.99

Hunter’s Legacy – $2.09

Industry Giant 2 – $15.99

Infamous First Light – $7.49

Infamous Second Son – $7.99

Inside my Radio – $4.49

Inversus Deluxe – $4.49

I, Zombie – $1.34

Jack and Daxter Bundle – $19.99 Jak 3 – $5.99 Jak II – $5.99 Jak X – $5.99

Jotun – $3.74

Journey – $5.24

Knowledge is Power – $3.99

KOI – $2.99

L.A. Noire – $29.99

Legend of Kay Anniversary – $5.99

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – $9.99 Deluxe – $13.99 Season Pass – $5.99

LEGO City Undercover – $14.99

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $7.99

LEGO Jurassic Park – $9.99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $9.99 Deluxe – $11.99 Season Pass – $3.99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $9.99

LEGO Ninjago Movie – $24.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $9.99 Deluxe – $11.99 Season Pass – $3.99

Lichdom: Battlemage – $5.99

LittleBigPlanet 3 – $3.99

Little Nightmares – $7.99 Complete Edition – $11.99

Lock’s Quest – $3.99

Madden NFL 18 – $17.99

Mafia III – $15.99 Deluxe – $23.99 Season Pass – $14.99

Magicka 2 – $3.74

Malicious Fallen – $8.99 Deluxe – $11.99

Manhunt – $8.99

Manual Samuel – $2.99

Mass Effect Andromeda – $9.89 Deluxe – $13.19

Matterfall – $7.99

Max Payne – $8.99

McDroid – $1.59

Mega Coin Squad – $3.74

Minecraft Story Mode Season Pass Deluxe – $11.99

Momonga Pinball Adventures– $2.99

Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $5.99

Monster Jam: Crush It! – $4.99

Mordheim: City of the Damned – $9.99 Complete DLC Pack – $15.99 Undead – $6.99 Witch Hunters – $7.99

Mount & Blade: Warband – $4.99

NBA 2K18 – $29.99 Legend – $49.99 Legend Gold – $74.99

NBA Live 18 – $4.49

Need for Speed Payback – $23.99 Deluxe – $31.99

Neighborhorde -$2.99

Neverend – $1.19

Nioh Season Pass – $12.49 DLC 1 – $4.99 DLC 2 -$4.99 DLC 3 – $4.99

Numantia – $11.99

Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator – $1.19

Outcast – Second Contact – $15.99 Deluxe – $17.99 Golden Weapons – $.79

Oxenfree – $4.99

Portal Knights – $9.99

Professional Construction – $11.99

Project Root – $1.99

Psychonauts – $2.99

Pumped BMX+ – $2.99

Puzzle Showdown 4K – $2.99

Quiplash – $3.49

Radial-G: racing Revolved – $11.99

Realms of Arkania – $15.99

Red Dead Revolver – $8.99

Resogun – $2.99

Riptide GP: Renegade – $1.99

Riptide GP2 – $1.39

Rocket League – $11.99

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered – $11.99

Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – $5.99

Serial Cleaner – $5.99

Shadow of the Beast – $5.99

Shadwen – $3.39

Siralim – $1.99

Siralim 2 – $2.99

Slender: The Arrival – $1.99

Snow Moto Racing Freedom – $6.59

Spiral Splatter – $1.99

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax – $3.99

Star Wars Battlefront Ii – $23.99

Styx Bundle – $14.99

Super Comboman – $4.49

Super Dungeon Bros – $3.99

Super Mega Baseball – $2.99

SwapQuest – $1.99

Table Top Racing Bundle – $5.69

Tearaway Unfolded – $5.99

Terraria – $2.99

Tethered – $9.99

That’s You! – $3.99

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – $3.99

The Bridge – $2.29

The Castle Game – $3.74

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $9.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $9.99

The King of Fighters XIV – $15.99

The Last Guardian – $17.99

The LEGO Movie Game – $7.99

The Little Acre – $3.89

The Sims 4 – $24.99 Bundle – $24.99 Deluxe Party – $29.99

The Surge – $29.99

The Swindle – $4.49

The Unfinished Swan – $2.99

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter – $5.99

The Warriors – $8.99

This is the Police – $3.99

This War of Mine: The Little Ones – $2.99

Titanfall 2 – $5.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $19.79 Season Pass – $15.99 Gold – $39.99 Deluxe – $25.19

Tooth and Tail – $7.99

Tour de france 2015 – $4.99

Tour de France 2016 – $7.49

Tour de France 2017 – $13.99

Trackmania Turbo – $11.99

Trials Fusion: Awesome MAX Edition – $11.99

Trine – $2.99

Trine 2 – $3.99

Trine 3 – $4.39

Tumblestone – $5.74

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $15.99

Unmechanical Extended – $1.99

UNO – $3.99

Valley – $3.99

Verdun – $2.99

We Are the Dwarves – $5.99

Wild Turkey Hunter – $5.99

Wolfenstein II – $40.19 Deluxe – $47.99 Season Pass – $14.99

World of Magic: Planar Conquest – $8.69

WWE 2K18 Deluxe – $40.49

XCOM 2 – $19.79

Zombie Vikings– $3.59 PlayStation 3 Alien Rage – $2.99

Battlefield 3 – $4.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – $14.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $17.49

BioShock – $3.99

BioShock 2 – $3.99

BioShock Infinite – $5.99 Season Pass – $9.99

Borderlands – $3.99

Borderlands 2 Season Pass – $8.99

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel – $5.99 Ultimate – $21.99

CounterSpy – $4.49

Dogfight 1942 – $1.99

Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege – $1.39

Doki-Doki Universe – $4.49

Duke Nukem Forever – $3.99

Enemy Front – $5.99

Entwined – $2.99

Ethan: Meteor Hunter – $2.99

Farming Simulator 15 – $4.99 New Holland – $4.89

Fight Night Champion – $4.99

Flower – $2.09

flOw – $1.79

God Mode – $1.99

Goosebumps: The Game – $2.49

Helldivers: Super-earth Ultimate Edition – $15.99

Hohokum – $2.99

inFamous 2 – $2.99

inFamous Collection – $4.49

Jak and Daxter Collection – $3.99

Journey – $5.24

LittleBigPlanet – $3.99

LittleBigPlanet 2 – $1.99

LittleBigPlanet 3 – $1.99

LittleBigPlanet Karting – $1.99

Mafia II – $7.49

Mamorukun Curse! – $1.49

Mass Effect Trilogy – $9.89

Midnight Club LA – $4.99

Minecraft Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe – $11.99

Monster Jam Battlegrounds – $2.49

NBA 2K18 – $19.79

NBA Jam / NFL Blitz – $4.99

Pumped BMX+ – $2.99

Raiden IV: Overkill – $3.74

Ratchet & Clank: Collection – $5.99

Red Dead Redemption – $9.89 Undead Nightmare – $7.49

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space – $7.99

Sam & Max: MAX Pack – $11.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Siberian Strike – $2.24

Spec Ops: The Line – $5.99

Steredenn – $5.19

Syberia Collection – $5.99

The Bridge – $2.29

The Darkness II – $7.99

The Sly Collection – $5.24

The Swindle – $4.49

Tour de France 2015 – $4.99

Trine 2 – $2.99

Uncharted 3 – $3.49

Uncharted Greatest Hits Dual Pack – $5.24

Unmechanical: Extended – $1.99

Whitetail Challenge – $1.49

World Hunter – $1.49

WWE 2K17 – $17.99 Digital Deluxe – $26.39 Season pass – $19.49

XCOM: Enemy Within – $5.99

Zeno Clash 2 – $2.99 PlayStation Vita Doki-Doki Universe – $4.49

Flower – $2.09

flOw – $1.79 PlayStation VR Ace Banana – $4.49

Archangel – $5.99

Driveclub VR – $5.99

Dying: Reborn – $2.99

Eagle Flight – $14.79

Farpoint – $29.99

Hustle Kings VR – $5.99

No More Heroes Allowed! VR – $11.99

Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle – $5.99

Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle – $7.49

Pixel Gear – $3.29

PlayStation VR Worlds – $6.99

Radial-G: Racing Revolved – $11.99

RIGS Mechanized Combat League – $8.99

Starblood Arena – $5.99

Star Trek Bridge Crew – $19.99

Statik – $7.99

Stifled – $11.99

Super Stardust Ultra VR – $5.99

Tethered – $9.99

Tumble VR – $2.99

The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls – $7.99

Weeping Doll – $2.99

Werewolves Within – $9.89

PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for March.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.