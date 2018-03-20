Get Ultra SFIV for Free by Preordering Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, a compilation of 12 games from the iconic fighting game series, will feature a bonus title if you preorder. Capcom announced today that those that preorder the collection will get access to Ultra Street Fighter IV. It’ll make its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 29, 2018.

Check out the preorder bonus announcement below:

Here’s the official description from Capcom:

The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection contains 12 timeless arcade classics, from the 1987 original to 1999’s SFIII: 3rd Strike. But if you pre-order before May 29, 2018, you’ll also receive a free digital copy of Ultra Street Fighter IV, the final version of 2009’s Street Fighter IV! If you pre-order the physical copy, you’ll receive the game as a digital code on the receipt in North America. For digital pre-orders, your Ultra Street Fighter IV digital copy will be available in your library within two weeks after Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection’s launch day.

The games in the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection are the following:

Street Fighter

Street Fighter II

Street Fughter II Champion Edition

Street Fighter II Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter Alpha Warriors’ Dreams

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter III

Street Fighter III 2nd Impact Giant Attack

Street Fighter III 3rd Strike

Only a few games are confirmed to support online play. They are: Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Street Fighter III: Third Strike.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection releases May 29, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.