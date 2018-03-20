Far Cry 5 Campaign Could Take You 25 Hours to Complete

With the launch for Far Cry 5 just a week away, more information is slowly being unveiled as that date draws closer. During a recent interview with GameSpot, Executive Producer Dan Hay revealed that players looking forward to the campaign for the game should set aside some time.

“I would say that a good player will go through it in 25 hours,” Hay told GameSpot. According to Hay, playlists revealed that players often got distracted from the main story with things like fishing or hunting, and that affected how long it took them to play through the initial campaign. Of course, you might not want to do any of that, so the campaign could take less than 25 hours, but if you plan on at least exploring a bit of the world of Far Cry 5, don’t expect to get through the story quickly.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out my Far Cry 5 preview from PAX West. Here’s a snippet:

I did much better on my second attempt, as I took down the enemy aircraft in about a minute of action. The key was using my guns rather than the rockets my plane had. Once I figured that out, I was able to finish the final mission of the demo with ease. I saw a lot of variety in the 20-minutes of Far Cry 5 I played, and was really impressed overall. From a gameplay perspective, Far Cry 5 largely sticks to what has worked for the series in the past. Despite a sense of familiarity, it manages to avoid feeling redundant thanks to a drastic change in scenery. The rural USA setting not only changes how the action unfolds, but it also worked to create a more grounded experience for myself. Hope County felt like many places I’ve been to, and seeing it overran by psychopath cultists really struck a chord. I’m excited to see how everything unfolds when Far Cry 5 releases next year.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.