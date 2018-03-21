Beast Quest Giveaway – Enter for a Chance to Win the Game, Books, & Shirt

Beast Quest is a series of over 100 fantasy adventure books with a game now based in that world. Combining the two, we’ve got a pretty cool grand prize Beast Quest package to give away to one lucky PlayStation LifeStyle readers. The grand prize package will include a code for the game and six of the Beast Quest books, along with a t-shirt.

One (1) Grand Prize Winner:

One (1) PSN code for Beast Quest

XL t-shirt

Set of 6 Beast Quest books

Don’t know much about Beast Quest? Here’s how Maximum Games describes the fantasy adventure:

Embark on an epic action-adventure to save the Kingdom of Avantia from ruin. Overcome the dark magic that has corrupted the noble Beasts of the realm. Battle in the mythical world, tackling challenges through stunning landscapes and a plethora of side missions and objectives. Unlock new abilities and upgrades to successfully combat varied opponents. Based on the best-selling fantasy novels, Beast Quest comes to console for the first time ever, with a rich, progressive storyline, vibrant settings, and an excess of compelling challenges.

How to Enter

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, simply drop a comment below telling us which book series you would like to see turned into a game. Bonus points for creative and unique answers! Our readers are our most important asset, so we want to hear from you. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

Contest is for North America only! You must have an NA PSN to redeem codes, and we cannot ship prizes to EU.

The giveaway is running through Sunday, March 25, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Monday next week. If you are selected as a winner, we will be sending you the code through your contact information on the channel you won from (Facebook, Twitter, Disqus email). Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to ensure delivery of the code.

We’ll have a review for Beast Quest soon. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer that shows some of the grand adventure the game will take you on. You can also read our piece on video game novelizations.

Good luck in our Beast Quest giveaway!