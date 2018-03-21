Watch the New Trailer for Persona 5: Dancing Star Night and Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night

After just releasing a ridiculous amount of screenshots for their upcoming rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing Star Night, Atlus is already back at it again, releasing another official trailer for both Persona 5: Dancing Star Night and Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night. This trailer features both games in one video, and gives players another great look at gameplay as well as some of the music that will be featured when the game launches in May.

You can check out the brand new trailer for the game below:

As the release date for Dancing Star Night continues to draw closer, fans can more information to come out from Atlus, and we’ll make sure to update you as that happens. In the meantime, make sure to take a look at the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:

Rivers in the Desert

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)

Keeper of Lust

Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)

Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)

Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There

Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)

Blooming of Villain

Life Goes On

Price

Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)

Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)

Will Power (Shacho Remix)

Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)

Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)

Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning

Last Surprise

Life Will Change

GROOVY

One Nightbreak

Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)

Hoshi to Bokura to

Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.