Post-Apocalyptic Shooter Earth Atlantis Coming to PS4 This Year

Publisher Head Games has announced today that Earth Atlantis, a shooter that launched in 2017 for Nintendo Switch, will finally be making its way to other consoles – namely the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – sometime this year. The game, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world and has players hunting down sea monsters, is slated to release sometime in Q2 2018, so players anxious to play shouldn’t have to wait too long.

You can check out a trailer for the game below:

For more on the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, check out a description of the game below:

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter! The game features the visual style of old sketches, reminiscing the 14th century, a time where ocean exploration commenced and the sea was believed to be inhabited by fantastic as well as dangerous creatures. Now, once again, the world has to be discovered. Board one of four individual submarines, each with different advantages and weaponry, and hunt down huge bosses in fierce battles. Key Features Original side-scrolling shooter with a monster-hunting objective

Unique “Old Sketching” visual style

Two game modes: Quest mode, Hunter mode

Four Playable ships with unique weapons

25 large monsters and four enemy ships to hunt with 12 special events to complete

Earth Atlantis is currently set to launch in Q2 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Gematsu]