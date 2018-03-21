Get 20% Off Any PlayStation Store Purchase Just By Watching an MLB The Show 18 Video

Even if you’re not into sports games, there’s a reason to pay attention to MLB The Show 18. By watching a two-minute long studio tour with cover athlete Aaron Judge, you’ll be given a discount code that you can apply in your cart to get 20% off any one PlayStation Store purchase. You can watch the video over on Live.PlayStation.com. Scroll to the bottom of the quest list to find the one for the 20%-off code.

There are a few caveats. The discount code is only applicable on NA PlayStation Store purchases and will expire on March 31, 2018 at 11:59 PM Pacfic, so you’ll only have about ten days to make a purchase. The discount code does not apply to memberships, pre-orders, or rental video content, which means you won’t be able to use it to pre-order next month’s God of War. I will be possible to use it on Ni no Kuni II, Far Cry 5, as both release before the March 31 expiration.

Here are the rules and restrictions:

This quest is open to 18+ w/ PSN account. Quest ends 3/31/2018 or until supplies last. Code valid in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Paraguay, Honduras, Bolivia, Uruguay and Nicaragua. Expires 3/31/2018. Receive 20% off one transaction made at PlayStation Store on PS4 or the online store (store.playstation.com). Does not apply to transactions made at PlayStation Store on PS Vita, or in-game. Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content. Code must be redeemed at checkout and discounted transaction completed before 11:59 PM PT on March 31st 2018. Voucher code is not redeemable for cash or credit and may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or damaged.

Remember, you can head over to Live.PlayStation.com to grab yours. What will you be using your 20%-off code to purchase from the PlayStation Store? Would you like to see Sony give out more of these PlayStation Store discount codes paired with marketing for upcoming games?