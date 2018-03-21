God of War Doesn’t Feature Any Loading Screens

Sony’s biggest PlayStation 4 exclusive of the year, God of War, is out next month, and they’re starting to show off more of the action game. They just put out a new video with the game’s Director of Cinematography Dori Arazi, and he reveals that the game doesn’t have a single loading screen. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our interview with Director Cory Barlog.

The other big change is that Kratos has a son named Atreus who is central to both gameplay and the story. I didn’t realize it early on, but Atreus is actually the most interesting part of combat encounters. Not only could I command him to shoot arrows at enemies (causing a stun) by pressing the square button, but with careful positioning he could be used to draw the attention of dangerous foes. Since he doesn’t have a life bar to worry about, using your son as a diversion is a hugely beneficial tactic (especially in boss fights). God of War isn’t just Santa Monica Studio doing something different for the sake of variety (although the series did clearly need a shake up after how dull Ascension seemed). Everything from its gameplay to storytelling has been changed for the better. By doing so, Sony has given one of its biggest franchises new life.

God of War is slated to release on April 20, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.