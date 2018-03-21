God of War Photo Mode Being Considered, Would Arrive in Future Update

Sony’s biggest PlayStation 4 exclusive of the year, God of War, is out next month, and that means that plenty of players will be sharing their progress on social media. That said, they won’t be showing customized screenshots since the game won’t launch with a photo mode. However, there’s hope on the horizon as a photo mode is being considered by the developer, and it could arrive in a future update.

It’s something that we’re definitely looking at,” Barlog told Daily Star UK. “The photo mode has got to be something really cool. Like people have sort of raised the bar on photo mode. So, I’m not talking about it much right now because I think we need to do something really cool.”

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out our God of War preview of the opening hours:

The other big change is that Kratos has a son named Atreus who is central to both gameplay and the story. I didn’t realize it early on, but Atreus is actually the most interesting part of combat encounters. Not only could I command him to shoot arrows at enemies (causing a stun) by pressing the square button, but with careful positioning he could be used to draw the attention of dangerous foes. Since he doesn’t have a life bar to worry about, using your son as a diversion is a hugely beneficial tactic (especially in boss fights). God of War isn’t just Santa Monica Studio doing something different for the sake of variety (although the series did clearly need a shake up after how dull Ascension seemed). Everything from its gameplay to storytelling has been changed for the better. By doing so, Sony has given one of its biggest franchises new life.

God of War is slated to release on April 20, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Daily Star UK]