Hitman Spring Pack Out Today, Giving Players Free Access to Sapienza

With Spring officially here, IO Interactive has announced that they’re inviting Hitman players back to Sapienza for a new Hitman Spring Pack. The Spring Pack is out now, and is completely free to download for anyone on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. In it, you’ll find the entire Sapienza location, hosts Episode 2 of the game. The pack is available to download now and will be up until April 3, so make sure you download it now to keep the map forever.

Alongside the free map for players, the studio has also announced it re-activated an Elusive Target in Sapienza, allowing players another shot at taking down The Black Hat and The Guru. For anyone that downloads the map, be aware that the Spring Pack doesn’t include any missions or content from the Episode, just the map itself, but it’s still a nice gesture from the company to welcome in Spring for all of its players.

For more on the now released Hitman Spring Pack, check out below:

Here’s a full rundown of what’s included in the Hitman Spring Pack; available between March 21st 2018 and April 3rd 2018 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One: ICA Facility Location

2 story missions

2 Escalation Contracts

40+ Challenges

17 achievements / Trophies Sapienza Location ‘World of Tomorrow’ story mission

12 Escalation Contracts

20 levels of Sapienza Mastery (including 6 gear/weapon unlocks)

120+ Challenges

7 achievements / Trophies

Master Sniper Challenge Pack (rewards Jaeger 7 Covert Sniper Rifle)

Plumber’s Apprentice Challenge Pack (rewards Claw Hammer melee weapon)

Professional Difficulty Level for Sapienza

Future Re-activated Elusive Targets in Sapienza

Hitman is available now.