Learn About Ni no Kuni II’s Kingdom Mode in its Latest Trailer

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom releases in just a few days, and now Bandai Namco has detailed the game’s Kingdom mode. If you’re unfamiliar with it, it’s a new mode where players will be able to place buildings in the role-playing game. A new trailer shows off many of the ways players can impact the game world.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the new mode:

Kingdom Mode gives Evan the opportunity to regain his throne by creating Evermore, a new kingdom where everyone can live in harmony. Create and place a variety of buildings to build out the kingdom’s infrastructure and provide jobs for the citizens of the kingdom. New storefronts mean new items, weapons, and Higgledies will become available for Evan and his team on their quest to rid the world of evil.

If you want even more information on the game, you can always check our Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom review:

Ni no Kuni II is pure magic. It consistently surpassed my expectations, being bigger than I could have imagined. New pieces were constantly fitting themselves into place, and just when I thought the puzzle was complete, the border would expand. More than 40 hours later, the edges were still unfolding, both in narrative revelations and expanding gameplay capabilities. It’s easy to get lost in every face of this perfectly-paced multifaceted gem. I felt welcomed into Evan’s kingdom of Evermore, and I made it my new home as I took part in the unfolding adventure. Ni no Kuni IIis a near-perfect RPG and deserves every bit of the attention that it demands.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.