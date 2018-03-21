Check Out Some New Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Screenshots

During the 2018 SXSW festival, game designer Koji Igarashi joined a panel to discuss his upcoming Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. On the panel, IGA shared his insight into his experiences developing the game, his return to the world of the Metroidvania genre, and discussed his long and tenured career in general.

For a brief clip from the footage at SXSW Gaming, check out below:

In celebration of the panel, ArtPlay has released four new screenshots from the upcoming title, giving players a look at a new boss from the game as well as some shots of players fighting them. To take a look at those, check out the gallery below, and let us know what you think of them!

I came into my demo of Bloodstain: Ritual of the Night with some reservations about the crowdfunded title, but all of those fears melted away after I got my hands on it. This is IGA and Inti Creates doing what they do best, which is creating satisfying combat with all of the proper hooks of a Metroidvania title. I’m looking forward to seeing how the game will evolve, as I’m sure the demo only touched on the surface of what is available, but so far it’s looking extremely promising.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is expected to release in 2018. The latest KickStarter update teases that another demo is on the way.