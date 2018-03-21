Report: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Won’t Include Multiplayer Mode

While fans around the world eagerly await the possible announcement of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster, a possible disappointing report might ruin any plans some of the fans have. According to a report from Charlie INTEL (a generally reliable source for Call of Duty news), sources have told them that while a remaster is coming – as evidenced by a recent Amazon leak – the game won’t have any multiplayer mode.

Also included in their report is the fact that Raven Software won’t be developing the remastered game at all. According to Charlie INTEL, the studio that handled the original Modern Warfare Remaster won’t be involved this time around, with rumors floating that Beenox – the studio that assisted Raven last year – will take charge for this remaster. Obviously, none of this is confirmed yet so it’s okay to take this with a grain of salt, but if there’s no multiplayer mode in the upcoming remaster, that would be a huge choice for Activision to make considering how beloved Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is. We’ll make sure to keep you updated as more information is released.

For other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 news, we reviewed the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 and awarded it a 9/10. Here’s a snippet from our review:

Once you survive the single player campaign and have caught your breath, the fun has only just begun. Before you inevitably make your way into the multiplayer action, don’t miss out on the Special Ops mode. If you have enjoyed any recent games with cooperative gameplay, this is where you will find yourself coming back to. There are five sets of “Spec Ops” challenges, starting with Alpha. As you complete missions and earn up to three stars per mission, you start to unlock more and more difficult missions in Bravo, Charlie, Delta and Echo. Each mission falls into a “classification”, such as “Assault” where you just blast your way through an enemy force to reach the end, or “Wave Defense” where you must survive several waves of various enemy threats. Despite the controversy and the multiplayer birthing pains, the bottom line is simple. Infinity Ward knows how to tell a good story. Not only that, they know how to make it fun, challenging, and keep their players coming back for more.

[Source: Charlie INTEL]