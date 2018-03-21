Read the Monster Hunter: World Update 2.00 Patch Notes

Monster Hunter: World update 2.00 is now available to download and it brings some huge changes. Not only are there new special assignments, but there’s a new monster, features, and a ton more. The full patch notes detail everything you need to know!

Check out the full Monster Hunter: World update 2.00 patch notes:

Added special assignment: “The Food Chain Dominator”. Added a new monster: Deviljho! (Includes new Deviljho weapons, and the Vangis α and β armor sets.)

Added a new specialized tool: Dragonproof Mantle. Note: Deviljho will invade 6★ quests, 7★ quests, and high rank expeditions once you have completed the investigation for the “??? Rathian” in the main story. After completing certain conditions, you will unlock the Deviljho special assignment. Due to its enhanced metabolism, Deviljho must constantly seek out prey.

It is extremely violent, and known to flail large monsters around. Major Gameplay Feature Additions and Changes Optimized data processing to reduce loading times.

Added the feature “Kick from Online Session” to the player list.

Added “Return to Gathering Hub” (single player) and “Disband & Return to Gathering Hub” (multiplayer) to the options for “Select Return Destination” after a quest.

Added the “Text Size” setting for changing subtitle text size, under Start Menu > Options Game Settings.

In the “Online Session” menu, the name for the menu command “Squad Session Search” was changed to “Create/Search for a Squad Session” (the functionality is unchanged).

Attacks from allies no longer interrupt you during the carving animation. Additionally, players are now immune to all hit reactions, including bombs, during carving animations after quest completion.

Slightly reduced the amount that the Scoutfly Level (which is tied to monster research levels) gauge decreases after each quest.

Added the game version number to the game’s title screen (for this update—PS4: 2.00; Xbox One: 2.0.0.0). Game Balance Adjustments Great Sword Increased the damage for Charged Slash abilities. Charged Slash II — Damage increased. Charged Slash III — Damage increased. Strong Charged Slash II — Damage increased. Strong Charged Slash III — Damage increased.

Long Sword Spirit Helm Breaker — (Bug Fix) After use, you should now properly be immune to knockbacks until you land on the ground.

Improvements to Foresight Slash input timing and hitbox detection. Foresight Slash — Time window to successfully trigger increased. Foresight Slash — Hitbox to successfully trigger increased. Foresight Slash — Damage hitbox increased. Foresight Slash — Increased the angle that the player can control the direction of the attack.

Sword & Shield Roundslash damage increase and improved slinger usability. Roundslash — Damage increased.

Wedge beetles can now be used when using the slinger with your weapon drawn. Hammer Adjusted the stun values on charged attacks. Charge Tier 2 — Charged Upswing stun values increased. Charge Tier 2 — Charged Brutal Upswing stun values increased. Charge Tier 3 — Charged Big Bang stun values increased.

Hunting Horn General attack power increase.

The Encore effect for the Self-Improvement melody now also increases your attack power (the effect is now “Attack Up + Deflected Attack Prevention”). Gunlance Reduced sharpness loss for shelling, and made some attack power increases.

Shelling — Damage parameters increased when sharpness is yellow or worse.

Sharpness loss alleviated for all Wyrmstake Cannon and Wyvern’s Fire attacks.

Wyrmstake Cannon — Damage increased.

Wyvern’s Fire — Damage increased. Switch Axe Zero Sum Discharge adjusted to make it easier to use.

Zero Sum Discharge — Level 4 Earplugs effect during use.

It is now possible to chain the beginning of Sword: Jumping Element Discharge into Zero Sum Discharge.

Zero Sum Discharge Finisher — Damaged increased.

Mounted Discharge Finisher — No longer causes sharpness loss.

Zero Sum Discharge — (Bug Fix) After use, you should now properly be immune to knockbacks until you land on the ground. Charge Blade Balance adjustments to Impact Phial and Power Element Phial.

Impact Phials — Attack power bonuses from effects other than that of the Artillery skill (for the explosions) were decreased.

Axe: Super Amped Element Discharge — Stun values decreased for Impact Phials.

Phial stun values increased for all attacks other than Axe: Super Amped Element Discharge.

Elemental values increased for Power Element Phials.

Axe: Super Amped Element Discharge — Power Element Phial explosions spaced closer together to make them easier to hit. Insect Glaive Improvements to extract attack power increase and extract effect length.

Improved the effect of the attack power increase for red/white and red/white/orange extract hybrid effects.

Extract effect times increased overall.

Extract effect times no longer decrease while mounting a monster. Lance Adjusted to be easier to use.

Counter-thrust — Temporary knockback negation during a successful counter-thrust. Dual Blades Made the Demon Gauge easier to maintain.

Demon Gauge — Can now be increased by Demon Mode roundslashes and Demon Flurry Rush.

Demon Mode — Fixed a bug where you could not cancel Demon Mode when transitioning from a Demon Dodge. Bow Fixed various bugs.

Dashing Shot — Fixed a bug where the Spread/Power Shots skill effect was applied twice.

Dragon Piercer — Fixed a bug where you could shoot past the attack’s angle limitations. Now shoots straight ahead of the player, regardless of the camera angle, when shot with the camera angle past the attack’s angle limitations.

Monster Hunter: World update 2.00 is available now.