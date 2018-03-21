Rocket League Tournament Mode Coming With Update in April

Earlier today, Psyonix announced a brand new Tournaments Update for Rocket League. The update will officially go live on April 3, and will include the much-anticipated Tournaments feature that allows players to create tournaments without leaving the game. For a closer look at how tournaments will function in the game, Psyonix has released a brand new video, which you can check out below.

When the Tournament update goes live, it will include the Tournament function itself, of course, but also a bunch of other updates to the game, including:

Connection Quality Information – New notification icons that will signal the types of online connection issues during online matches to better troubleshoot issues

Enhanced Garage Options – New item stacking, filtering, searching, and sorting options

Expanded Team Customization – More shades have been added to the primary color palette for Battle-Cars and players will now have the choice to "Equip to Blue" and "Equip to Orange" for painted car bodies

Audio Improvements – Crowd audio has been tweaked to better react to saves, goals, and important plays, and the soundtrack will now be available to play during online and offline matches

Samurai Battle-Car – New Import Battle-Car available as a limited-drop inside the new Triumph Crate

In other Rocket League news, a brand new Spring Fever event is underway in the game. For more on that, check out what it includes below:

Alongside the Spring Fever Crates will be the addition of 10 new items, and of course, these will be Spring-themed. In order to obtain the items, you’ll have to simply play the game, as earning in-game currency for Rocket League generally isn’t very tough. With the event lasting nearly a full month, players shouldn’t have very much trouble jumping in and unlocking some new modifications to their cars.

Rocket League is available now.