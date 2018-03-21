Target May Have Revealed When the Spyro Treasure Trilogy is Releasing

Though fans are still waiting on the official confirmation of a Spyro Treasure Trilogy release date, it looks like Target might have spilled the beans a bit early. After receiving a question regarding what platforms the game will come out for, the official Target support Twitter didn’t reveal any platforms, but did reveal that they expect the game to launch in late 2018.

The only information we have at this time is that we anticipate Spyro Treasure Trilogy will be coming in late 2018. Thanks for reaching out! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) March 21, 2018

Of course, it’s still unclear on exactly when the game will launch, but if retail stores have a slight picture of it, that must mean it’s closer to release than many thought. With 2018 already a third of the way through, it seems like fans won’t have to wait long to slide back into the world of Spyro the Dragon.

For more on the apparent upcoming remaster, check out below:

According to the report from Kotaku UK, the trilogy remaster will feature new assets, lighting, animations, and cinematics. The game will also have a remastered soundtrack, and will feature updates to the save feature much like those that occurred in the Crash remaster. The remaster will supposedly include Spyro the Dragon, Ripto’s Rage!, and Year of the Dragon, with cut content from the games also seemingly being included into the remaster. The Spyro remaster will be announced for PlayStation 4 sometime in March 2018, with a tentative release date of Q3 2018 planned. One source with Kotaku UK told the site that the game would launch in September, which would coincide with the franchises 20th anniversary. The game will also be a one-year timed exclusive for PlayStation 4, before being ported out to other systems in 2019. While all of this is still up in the air, the thought of replaying some of the PlayStation’s oldest and most classic games is surely exciting to fans. We’ll make sure to update you should any more information present itself.

