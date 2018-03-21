THQ Nordic and Nickelodeon Partner to Bring Old Nick Games Back

Today, THQ Nordic and Nickelodeon announced that the THQ Nordic plans on reviving several games from the past 20 years for modern consoles. THQ hasn’t yet revealed any concrete plans on whether the games will be simply remastered or completely remade, but with the sheer amount of Nickelodeon series the companies have announced they are looking to bring back, it seems likely they some of them will just be getting a remaster treatment.

For the full list of Nickelodeon properties getting games re-released, check out below:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Back At The Barnyard

Catscratch

Danny Phantom

El Tigre

Invader Zim

Jimmy Neutron

My Life As A Teenage Robot

Rocket Power

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Tak And The Power Of JUJU

The Fairly OddParents (US only)

The Ren & Stimpy Show

The Wild Thornberrys

“The appetite for Nickelodeon content old and new continues to grow and it’s exciting to bring our beloved content to new audiences through this partnership with THQ Nordic,” said Jon Roman, Senior Vice President, Toys, Nickelodeon. “These titles were popular when they were first released and we can’t wait for fans around the world to rediscover their favorites.”

According to both companies, on-shelf availability will be announced in the coming months. Of course, with so many properties getting games re-released, the only question left to ask is which exact games will be getting re-released. While we all have our thoughts on what games should come out, make sure to let us know in the comments what titles you would like to see make their way back.