Oxenfree Dev’s Next Game, Afterparty, Wants You to Outdrink Satan

Oxenfree developer Night School Studio has been hard at work on their next game, and now they have something to show fans. The new trailer for Afterparty shows off the game’s principle characters, including Satan himself. The game’s plot revolves around two recently dead friends, Milo and Lola, who have to outdrink Satan to get back to Earth.

Check out the debut Afterparty trailer below:

Here’s more on the upcoming game from developer Night School Studio:

In Afterparty, you play Milo and Lola, recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell. But there’s a loophole: outdrink Satan and he’ll grant you re-entry to Earth. Milo and Lola are now dead, thirsty, and roaming the streets of Nowhere, the outermost island of Hell. It’s time to:

• Go on the best bender ever

• Party with dangerous demons and the not so dearly departed

• Best and impress Satan’s Monarchs to gain access to the big guy

• Drink Satan under the table What adventures will you stumble through in the underworld? Every step is up to you. Time to go on the best bender ever, uncover the mystery of why you’ve been damned, and drink the big guy under the table. Features • Party as two best friends: Control Milo and Lola with an intelligent conversation system that changes the story and your relationships based on every decision. Uncover their personality quirks and foggy history during the wild events of the night

• Drink for your lives: Hell bars offer a variety of libations, each with different Liquid Courage effects to imbue Milo and Lola with specialized dialogue options and abilities

• Demonic activities: The underworld’s pubs are packed with drunken games to pass the time. Beer pong, dance-offs, karaoke and chugging competitions all mesh with the dynamic dialogue system for a seamless narrative bender

• Change Hell forever: Players’ actions won’t only affect Milo and Lola, but also the people and places of Hell. Finishing a quest on one island might result in the total destruction of another

• Flirt with Satan: Explore an interconnected network of underworld islands via the River Styx

• An original soundtrack by scntfc (Oxenfree, Sword & Sworcery)

Afterparty is set to release in 2019.