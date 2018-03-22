Post-Apocalyptic Survival Game Impact Winter Out Next Month on PS4

Bandai Namco and Mojo Bones announced today that Impact Winter, a post-apocalyptic survival game that’s been out on the PC for about a year, will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month, on April 5. According to Mojo Bones, players on PlayStation 4 will be receiving a free Dynamic Theme when they buy the game as a small thank you.

You can check out a trailer for the game (from the PC version) below:

For more on the upcoming Impact Winter, check out a brief description and some features out below:

A mysterious radio transmission claims that help is inbound. You are Jacob Solomon: leader of a makeshift team trying to survive the aftermath of a devastating asteroid collision. The world you once knew is no more – buried deep beneath the constant snowfall. Your goal: keep your companions alive until rescue. Players will need to help Jacob and his team of 4 survivors, all holed-up in an abandoned church, try to survive until the rescue timer reaches zero. Team management and survival skills will be essential! Thanks to a robot companion named Ako-Light, it will be easier to drill for supplies, explore new areas, light darkened interiors and empty nights, carry your supplies and track the location. Help is coming, will you survive until then ? Features Rescue-minus 30 days: Rediscover the survival genre: strategize in a bid to lower the Rescue Timer.

Lead your team to survival: Provide for your team and unite your skills in a freezing struggle for life.

An immersive and unpredictably hostile world: Outlast a hazardous winter brought to life by a unique artistic direction.



Impact Winter will launch on April 5, 2018.