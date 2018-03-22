Masters of Anima Will Launch on PS4 Next Month

Passtech Games has announced today that Masters of Anima will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in less than a month, when it will become available for download on April 10. To celebrate the news, Passtech has also released a brand new Overview trailer for the game that details some of what players can expect in the upcoming title.

You can check out the trailer below:

Passtech Games – the developers for Masters of Anima – have recently worked on Space Run, a game that is a bit different than Masters of Anima, which they describe as an adventure game that takes place in a world “rocked by magic.” Players can control large armies of up to 100 “guardians” in the game, and then lead them into battle.

For more on the story of Masters of Anima, check out the official description:

You play as Otto, an apprentice of Anima, able to wield incredible powers that are the source of all life in the world of Spark. You covet the rank of Master so you can finally marry your beloved fiancée Ana, who has been captured by the terrible Zahr and his fearsome Golems. Go to the aid of your future bride using the powers of Anima to summon an army of magical Guardians in your quest to defeat Zahr’s dreaded Golems. Learn to control new types of Guardians, each with their own unique talents and abilities, to help you explore the vast world of Spark and take down the formidable bosses that stand in your way. As you rack up victories, acquire new powers and abilities for both yourself and your Guardians to become a true Master of Anima.

Masters of Anima is set to release on consoles and PC in Spring 2018.