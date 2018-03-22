MLB The Show 18 Trailer Shows the Spirit of Competition
MLB The Show 18 is shaping up to be a big year for Sony’s yearly baseball game. The game will feature a revamped Road to the Show mode, a “major gameplay engine tune up,” and a new player tagging system. The game itself looks quite impressive, and there are over 1,000 new gameplay animations that’ll be in the March 27, 2018 release. Now Sony has released a humorous new video that highlights the baseball game’s competitive nature.
Check out the new MLB The Show 18 trailer below:
Here’s what Sony had to announce about the upcoming MLB The Show 18 features (via the PlayStation Blog):
This year we’re bringing back Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Battle Royale, Conquest, and Franchise Mode, and will have a major gameplay engine tune up among other features.
Baseball is a game of details. At its core there’s pitching, hitting, catching, throwing, and tagging. All of those areas of the game have received major development resources this year. Below are a few changes we’ve revealed in our trailer:
- Expansion of Road to the Show
- Dynamic crowds like Judge’s Chambers
- New unique home run celebrations
- Revamped hitting engine with improved physics
- Rewritten player tagging system
- Over 1,000 new gameplay animations
- More legends
Sony also recently unveiled several preorder bonuses:
|Retailer
|Pre-order Items
|PS Store
|GameStop / EB Games
|Target (US), Best Buy (US and Canada), Walmart (US)
MLB The Show 18 releases March 27, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.