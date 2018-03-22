Cyberpunk 2077 Will Feature Character Creation, Various Classes, and More

It may only be March, but that doesn’t mean that E3 rumors can’t start gathering steam. Today, new E3 rumors surrounding CD Projekt Red’s next RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, have surfaced at a recent fiscal year presentation for the company (via PSU). During the presentation, Adam Kiciński – the President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt – revealed that the game would be at E3 2018, with an announcement that would be fully fleshed out coming soon.

This idea seems similar to what the folks at CD Projekt have said in the past, with the idea that Cyberpunk 2077 is a much more ambitious title than the last series they did, The Witcher. According to Kiciński, this game is just as detailed and just as appealing. “We work in a new universe, futuristic universe. We believe it’s very appealing to players, not only RPG players—but this is true RPG, like Witcher, like Witcher 3, for mature audiences,” he said. “It’s handcrafted, detailed, of course open-world, with open-ended gameplay.”

Elsewhere on the game, Kiciński confirmed that it would be possible to create your own character and choose from various classes. When asked whether or not there would be multiplayer in the game, Kiciński instead confirmed that the studio would deliver a huge story-driven single-player RPG game first and foremost, but did say that he wouldn’t comment on any future multiplayer expansions to the game. If you’re interested in hearing the full explanation of everything, you can check out the full fiscal presentation above.

While we wait for more news on Cyberpunk 2077, make sure to let us know in the comments what you would like to see from the game.

[Source: DualShockers]