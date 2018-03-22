Read the Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.47 Patch Notes

Rainbow Six Siege update 1.47 releases today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The patch previously released on PC earlier this week, and it fixes a ton of issues. For example, players will no longer “lose access to Operator from Starter Edition bundles when purchasing Standard Edition.” There are a ton of other fixes that are detailed below.

Check out the full Rainbow Six Siege update 1.47 patch notes below:

OPERATION CHIMERA Fixed – The operator can be invisible for all users or have a different BDU equipped instead of the selected one when switching operator at the last moment.

– The operator can be invisible for all users or have a different BDU equipped instead of the selected one when switching operator at the last moment. Fixed – All equipped weapon skins, charms, uniforms and headgear (except those awarded by the Season Pass) are reset to default after losing connectivity.

– All equipped weapon skins, charms, uniforms and headgear (except those awarded by the Season Pass) are reset to default after losing connectivity. Fixed – R6 Credits are not received after buying them from Shop.

– R6 Credits are not received after buying them from Shop. Fixed – The Starter Pack discount pop up for Blitz cannot be closed.

– The Starter Pack discount pop up for Blitz cannot be closed. Fixed – Player lose access to Operator from Starter Edition bundles when purchasing Standard Edition.

– Player lose access to Operator from Starter Edition bundles when purchasing Standard Edition. Fixed – The play ranked button can be selected for a second after a user below clearance level 20 join the squad.

– The play ranked button can be selected for a second after a user below clearance level 20 join the squad. Fixed – The Gold Skin for Hibana’s P229 is corrupted.

– The Gold Skin for Hibana’s P229 is corrupted. Fixed – Text overlaps the preview Operator image in Highlights tab from the Shop Menu.

– Text overlaps the preview Operator image in Highlights tab from the Shop Menu. Fixed – While wearing the Sidewinder Elite uniform, Ash’s eyes will be slightly misaligned in the MVP screen.

– While wearing the Sidewinder Elite uniform, Ash’s eyes will be slightly misaligned in the MVP screen. Fixed – When the Hostage is DBNO before escort, there is no “revive” icon or timer.

– When the Hostage is DBNO before escort, there is no “revive” icon or timer. Fixed – Occasionally, in poor network conditions, Hostage can remain stuck if it enters DBNO while being pick up by a player.

– Occasionally, in poor network conditions, Hostage can remain stuck if it enters DBNO while being pick up by a player. Fixed – He Grunt Chibi is stuck to the magazine while reloading.

– He Grunt Chibi is stuck to the magazine while reloading. Fixed – Drone can be placed inside walls of plane from 3F cockpit stairs on Plane. OUTBREAK Fixed – During the intro cinematic, the hands of the right-most operator will be misaligned with the weapon.

– During the intro cinematic, the hands of the right-most operator will be misaligned with the weapon. Fixed – If a player leaves the sessions during the transition from Part A to Part B, shaders do not load properly

– If a player leaves the sessions during the transition from Part A to Part B, shaders do not load properly Fixed – Buck cannot refill his Skeleton Key while holding the secondary weapon.

– Buck cannot refill his Skeleton Key while holding the secondary weapon. Fixed – Outbreak Collection icon is missing from Ash’s Operator Card when equipping the Black Viper Elite.

– Outbreak Collection icon is missing from Ash’s Operator Card when equipping the Black Viper Elite. Fixed – Incorrect victory pose model is shown for the Ash Black Viper Elite in the Collection menu.

– Incorrect victory pose model is shown for the Ash Black Viper Elite in the Collection menu. Fixed – Some operators have the Outbreak load out in the Operator screen.

– Some operators have the Outbreak load out in the Operator screen. Fixed – The Outbreak Collection button does not work.

– The Outbreak Collection button does not work. Fixed – Operator’s voice lines are not heard, nor subtitles displayed, when starting the game in a language different from English.

– Operator’s voice lines are not heard, nor subtitles displayed, when starting the game in a language different from English. Fixed – After using all the ammo on the turret, it can’t be picked up or interacted with, losing all of its functionality.

Rainbow Six Siege update 1.47 is available starting March 22, 2018.