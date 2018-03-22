Yoko Taro is the Star of Shadow of the Colossus PS4’s Accolades Trailer

Sony just released an accolades video for the Shadow of the Colossus remake. While it features a lot of quotes from various gaming outlets, it also has a cameo from NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro. The creative is well known for his eccentric personality and funny quotes, and he didn’t disappoint here.

While the video is in Japanese, our own Kite Stenbuck translated Yoko Taro’s section of the video (it appears at 0:29). It reads: “Ah, this is impossible. I definitely can’t make such a title like (faints).” Classic Yoko Taro indeed.

Check out the newly released Shadow of the Colossus accolades trailer below:

For even more on the impressive remake, check out our Shadow of the Colossus PS4 review. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say about the PlayStation 4 exclusive:

As for exactly what the PS4 can offer, Shadow of the Colossus gets quite the boost on the PS4 Pro. The PS4 Pro offers two modes that can either boost the resolution to 4K or the framerate to 60 fps, allowing everyone the choice depending on which they find the more important technical spec. I don’t have one myself, so I was unable to review it in its full glory, but even the standard PS4 makes this game look absolutely incredible. There’s certainly a feeling of missing out without a PS4 Pro on hand to get the full experience, but Bluepoint did such a great job that I was still more than awe inspired playing it on my old standard PS4. Nostalgia is a fickle thing. Memories are often tinted and we play them up to be better than they actually were, and Bluepoint tapped into nostalgia and memory to bring us the Shadow of the Colossus that we remember. Whether you’re climbing a colossus for the first time, or revisiting an old friend a decade later, the legacy lives on. Shadow of the Colossus is even more amazing today than it was when it first released, and earns itself a spot as a must-own for anyone with a PS4. I’ve never been as enamored with this game as I am in 2018. Bluepoint Games has successfully honored the original while completely making it their own, a balancing act that only the most devoted of fans could pull off. It’s awe inspiring. It’s colossal. It’s the perfect remake. It’s Shadow of the Colossus exactly as I remember it, yet it’s Shadow of the Colossus like it’s never been before.

The Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake is available now for PlayStation 4.