Ubisoft Opens Two New Studios in India and Ukraine

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that it would be increasing its creative capacities in both India and Ukraine by opening two new studios there. Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Odesa will both participate in the development of new AAA games for some of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises, the company announced. The two studios expect to also bring in at least 160 new employees to the Ubisoft workforce in their first two years of operations, meaning both of which will be some pretty large studios.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of Ubisoft’s presence in India and in Ukraine. Our commitment to both countries is now strengthened by these expansions to Mumbai and Odesa,” said Christine Burgess-Quémard, Executive Director of Ubisoft’s worldwide studios. “I am proud to see how our production presence is growing, and strongly believe that it is by investing and expanding our knowledge and expertise internally that we will be able to keep delivering the high quality entertainment experiences of the future.”

The new studio in Mumbai will reportedly be working closely with Ubisoft Pune, collaborating on development of Ubisoft’s AAA console games. Ubisoft Odesa, on the other hand, will join Ubisoft’s existing studio in Kiev to help work on the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon franchise. “Ubisoft first came to Kiev 10 years ago and since then the team grew and took on challenging projects, but alongside Kiev, we have always been interested in Odesa and thus the perfect occasion for us to show this was by opening an office there,” said Sébastien Delen, Managing Director for Eastern European Hub studios (Romania, Ukraine and Serbia), Ubisoft. “We are really glad to see the industry evolving in Ukraine and to see so many people who are passionate about game development.”