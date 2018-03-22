Unique Nightfall Strike Rewards Are Coming, Next Week’s Destiny 2 Update 1.1.4 Patch Notes Teased

Bungie has spent a couple of month teasing features for next week’s Destiny 2 update 1.1.4. Originally outlined in a roadmap released at the end of January, update 1.1.4 (known colloquially as the “Go Fast Update“) will be the harbinger of some of Destiny 2’s biggest balancing changes since launch. Essentially, the development team opted to buff everything. Ability cooldowns will be faster, weapons will be more powerful, and Crucible changes are coming that will give Destiny 2 the far more satisfying feeling of playing the first game. They’ve even increased base movement speeds so that walking, sprinting, and generally getting around won’t be as slow anymore.

There’s certain to be a full novel of patch notes when Destiny 2 update 1.1.4 hits on Tuesday, but Bungie provided a small teaser of things to come. The Go Fast Update will include repeat reduction mechanics, faster patrol beacon activation, and will fix some small but notable issues.

When playing strike or Crucible activities, “repeat reduction” will be introduced to prevent players from having to play the same strike or crucible map many times in succession

Exotic repetition reduction will prevent players from receiving the same Exotic reward multiple times in a row from Exotic engrams (Players can still receive repeated Exotic rewards from Milestones and other sources)

Increased the max power handicap from 40 to 45 on the Nightfall Challenge Card

The timer to activate patrols has been reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second

Fixed an issue where players could be prevented from reaching the boss encounter of “A Garden World”

Fixed an issue where some Emblems were not displaying what statistic they track

Fixed an issue where applying or previewing a shader on an item would return players to the top page of the shader inventory

Update 1.1.4 will also introduce unique Nightfall Strike rewards. The community opted to keep these rewards as a surprise and Bungie honored that request, so there’s no telling what they might be. In the past (Destiny 1 era), unique Strike rewards have been both weapons and armor. The Nightfall unique rewards in Destiny 2 have a chance to drop by completing any Nightfall activity, with Challenge Card modifiers (introduced in last months update 1.1.3) increasing your chances at getting one. Each specific strike will have a unique reward attached to it, giving players a chance at one specific item per week. Bungie made it very clear that these will be tough to get and pretty rare drops.

After Tuesday, the next major Destiny 2 update will be Expansion 2 and Season 3 in May, so expect to hear more from Bungie soon revealing just what’s in store.

[Source: Bungie]