Space Hulk: Deathwing Release Date Revealed, New Gameplay Trailer Out

Focus Home Interactive has announced today that Space Hulk: Deathwing, the upcoming first-person shooter set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, will launch on PlayStation 4 and PC on May 22. To celebrate the release date information, the developers have released a brand new gameplay trailer for players to get a better glimpse at how they’ll operate some Space Marines.

You can check out the trailer for the game below:

For more on the upcoming game, make sure to check out some key features for the title below:

Play as a Space Marine of the Deathwing – the feared 1stCompany of the secretive Dark Angels – and engage in a desperate battle against Genestealers within the confines of a Space Hulk. Grow more powerful, gain skills and abilities, and master devastating weapons as you earn experience. Play solo or in online cooperative multiplayer with up to 4 players. The Enhanced Edition brings a host of new content and upgrades, expanding upon the base game for the ultimate Space Hulk experience: Class Customization – deep progression system lets players unlock armor and weapon skins, attachments, perks and more for aesthetic and gameplay customization.

– deep progression system lets players unlock armor and weapon skins, attachments, perks and more for aesthetic and gameplay customization. Chaplain Class – the Chaplain brings a host of abilities to increase the squad’s survivability, and is more than capable of killing hordes of Xenos in melee combat.

– the Chaplain brings a host of abilities to increase the squad’s survivability, and is more than capable of killing hordes of Xenos in melee combat. New Weapons – more melee and ranged weapons give players even more options to load out their squad in battle.

– more melee and ranged weapons give players even more options to load out their squad in battle. New Enemy Types – new, unique Genestealer types offer greater challenge to those who dare enter the depths of the Space Hulk.

– new, unique Genestealer types offer greater challenge to those who dare enter the depths of the Space Hulk. Special Missions – randomized objectives and enemy spawns bring a new level of replayability. All aspects of Class Customization are earned entirely in-game, with no microtransactions. Several of the above features have already been made freely available on PC, as part of the game’s ongoing support.

Spacehulk: Death Wing will release on May 22, 2018.