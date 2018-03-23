Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Adds 12 New Trophies

Injustice 2 just received an update that updates the game to the Legendary Edition that is being released later this month. Not only has the fighting game been overhauled, it also received 12 new trophies to unlock. They range from reaching the new level cap to using DLC characters in specific ways.

Check out the full list of new Injustice 2 Legendary Edition trophies below:

Silver Growing Stronger

Reach level 30 with any character Bronze Stay Free

Red Hood must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Gotham’s Outlaw

Red Hood must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Gotham’s Outlaw Don’t Get Caught Up in the Starfire

Starfire must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Starry Night

Starfire must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Starry Night Killer Klones

Sub-Zero must connect 10 Klones during a match

Sub-Zero must connect 10 Klones during a match Deep Fried

Black Manta must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Speared and Seared

Black Manta must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Speared and Seared Kidd Thunder

Raiden must summon Kidd Thunder during a match

Raiden must summon Kidd Thunder during a match Welcome to Hell

Hellboy must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Final Resting Place

Hellboy must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Final Resting Place Small but Mighty

Atom must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from an Atom Lunge

Atom must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from an Atom Lunge Demon Inside

Enchantress must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Out of Body Experience

Enchantress must defeat any opponent with the final hit coming from Out of Body Experience Turtle Time

Win a match with each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Win a match with each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle My Minions

Darkseid must defeat any opponent after summoning each Parademon at least once

Darkseid must defeat any opponent after summoning each Parademon at least once Push Yourself Harder

Complete any 3 categories in Advanced Training or Strategy Training

For more on the fighting game, make sure to check out our Injustice 2 review. Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

Injustice 2 may have the best single-player campaign of any fighting game. NetherRealm has hit a solid groove with their fighting games. A few new blocking mechanics help to add a touch more balance to the game’s environmental damage options, and the loot system is second to none. Microtransactions are always a tricky issue with any game, but by sticking to cosmetic items, purchases using additional cash aren’t necessary in order to get full enjoyment out of the game. Fighting game and DC fans alike should add this game to their collection as soon as possible.

Injustice 2 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.