New Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal DLC Out Today, Free for Limited Time

Developers Marvelous have released a brand new trailer for Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal today, introducing brand new downloadable content characters in the form of Murakumo, Yozakura, Shiki, and Minori. The four-character DLC was released today in Japan for free, but will move to paid content, costing players 1,000 yen (~$9.50) starting on April 5. An accessory set, costume set, and trial costume set were also released today for 300 yen, 900 yen, and for free, respectively.

You can check out the trailer for the DLC below (via Gematsu):

The latest game in the series to be released was a third-person shooter. To learn more about it, check out our Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash review. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Qualms aside, if you can look passed the risqué nature of Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash you’ll find an enjoyable shooter that can be a lot of fun in multiplayer. Sure, it might not be able to compete with the likes of Titanfall 2 in terms of gunplay, but I’ve never seen any bikini tops come undone in Titanfall either. Peach Beach Splash certainly has something unique to offer, and while all of its ideas might not be ace, you have to respect the developers for committing to an idea and simply going for it.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal is available now for PlayStation 4 in Japan. North American and European releases for the remake are not yet confirmed. We’ll have more on the action game as its 2018 release approaches.

[Source: Gematsu]